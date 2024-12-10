EastEnders spoilers: Peter discovers the truth about Lauren's painkiller addiction?
Airs Tuesday 17 December 2024 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) is determined to beat her painkiller addiction on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Especially now that she is pregnant.
Lauren is struggling with her withdrawal symptoms but refuses when Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) offers to get her some more pills.
Cindy previously agreed to help Lauren with her addiction in exchange for Lauren's silence over the unfortunate exchange between Cindy and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho).
Which landed Kojo in hospital after he discovered the truth about Cindy's affair with his businessman nephew, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).
But as Lauren's withdrawal symptoms worsen, her oblivious boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), insists on rushing her to hospital.
Peter fears there could be something wrong with their unborn baby...
It doesn't take Cindy long to discover that Lauren has still been using while pregnant.
The women have a heated showdown and Cindy gives Lauren an ultimatum:
Either Lauren tells Peter about her painkiller addiction... or Cindy will!
Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), get the devastating news that the donor liver for their young son Roman's transplant is not suitable.
But everything is thrown into a spin when the doctors confirm that Martin is a match and could be Roman's best hope to survive!
Martin doesn't hesitate to offer to undergo surgery in order to save his son.
Despite the fact that Ruby originally tried to keep him from having any contact with Roman.
However, Martin's stepdaughter, Lily Slater (Lilliah Turner), is not happy about his BIG news.
Lily is terrified that something will go wrong with the surgery, putting Martin's life in jeopardy...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Anyone remember the Sunset Beach earthquake/tidal wave? Or when Krystle Carrington got locked in the attic and replaced by look-a-like Rita in Dynasty?!
Simon has written for a variety of TV and childrens’ magazines/websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro, Girl Talk, Disney Girl, Toxic! and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards interviewing glammed-up stars from soapland, and hosted a Facebook LIVE session for Metro with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.