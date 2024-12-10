EastEnders spoilers: Peter discovers the truth about Lauren's painkiller addiction?

Will Peter finally discover the truth about pregnant Lauren when she is rushed to hospital on EastEnders?

Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) is determined to beat her painkiller addiction on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Especially now that she is pregnant.



Lauren is struggling with her withdrawal symptoms but refuses when Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) offers to get her some more pills.



Cindy previously agreed to help Lauren with her addiction in exchange for Lauren's silence over the unfortunate exchange between Cindy and Kojo Asare (Dayo Koleosho).



Which landed Kojo in hospital after he discovered the truth about Cindy's affair with his businessman nephew, Junior Knight (Micah Balfour).



But as Lauren's withdrawal symptoms worsen, her oblivious boyfriend, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), insists on rushing her to hospital.



Peter fears there could be something wrong with their unborn baby...



It doesn't take Cindy long to discover that Lauren has still been using while pregnant.



The women have a heated showdown and Cindy gives Lauren an ultimatum:



Either Lauren tells Peter about her painkiller addiction... or Cindy will!

Cindy gives Lauren an ultimatum over her painkiller addiction on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Martin Fowler (James Bye) and his ex-wife, Ruby Allen (Louisa Lytton), get the devastating news that the donor liver for their young son Roman's transplant is not suitable.



But everything is thrown into a spin when the doctors confirm that Martin is a match and could be Roman's best hope to survive!



Martin doesn't hesitate to offer to undergo surgery in order to save his son.



Despite the fact that Ruby originally tried to keep him from having any contact with Roman.



However, Martin's stepdaughter, Lily Slater (Lilliah Turner), is not happy about his BIG news.



Lily is terrified that something will go wrong with the surgery, putting Martin's life in jeopardy...

Lily confronts Martin over his decision to help save Roman's life on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer