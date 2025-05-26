EastEnders spoilers: Peter blames Lauren for baby Jimmy's health condition...
Airs Monday 2 June 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) and her fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), have been left devastated by the discovery that their baby son Jimmy is partially sighted on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Peter struggles to accept Jimmy's diagnosis.
While Lauren is left feeling overwhelmed by well-wishers while pushing Jimmy's pram around the Square.
Peter's mum Cindy (Michelle Collins) and gran Kathy (Gillian Taylforth) temporarily put their differences aside to support the couple.
But the situation takes a terrible turn when Peter blames recovering addict Lauren for their son's health condition...
Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) sets his sights on a new business venture after being sacked from his taxi driver job at Kat's Cabs.
Harvey attempts to buy a limo from an old acquaintance, Cheeky, and tells girlfriend, Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth), he wants to start a limo business.
However, when Harvey's ex-boss, Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace), finds out he is trying to recruit some of Kat's taxi drivers as investors in his new venture, she ain't happy.
In fact, Kat decides to give Harvey a run for his money by starting her own limo service!
ELSEWHERE on Albert Square, George Knight (Colin Salmon) reaches out to his ex-wife Cindy.
Has George taken pity on Cindy who remains at the centre of a family fallout?
Plus, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman) manages to offend friend Avani Nandra-Hart (Aaliyah James) when she tries to support him in the aftermath of the BIG Mitchell family drama.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
