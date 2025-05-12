EastEnders spoilers: Lauren and Peter get SHOCK news about baby Jimmy...
Airs Wednesday 21 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Peter Beale (played by Thomas Law) is becoming increasingly worried about his fiancee, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa), on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).
Lauren is convinced there is something wrong with their newborn baby, Jimmy.
However, a healthcare visitor has suggested that Lauren may be experiencing symptoms of post-natal depression...
Peter is further alarmed when the couple's young son, Louie innocently reveals he has seen former addict Lauren taking pills...
Meanwhile, Lauren is determined to get baby Jimmy examined at the hospital.
After a phone call from Lauren's midwife Hannah, Peter races to the hospital with his dad Ian (Adam Woodyat) and family friend, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright).
A hospital consultant, Miss Ayub, examines Jimmy's eyes and then reveals a devastating diagnosis:
Lauren and Peter's new son is severely sight impaired...
"You hear stories all of the time, where parents have this instinct that comes over them, and they won’t leave until they at least have the reassurance," says Jacqueline Jossa who plays Lauren. "All she wants is reassurance because she doesn’t actually know what’s happening. It’s a gut feeling. Lauren is that mum that would do anything for her kids.
"I think it’s a real mix of emotions. The unknown is a scary place to be. But Lauren finally feels like she wasn’t going crazy and now she is determined to be there for Jimmy every step of the way."
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
