EastEnders spoilers: WHAT is wrong with baby Jimmy?

There's an emergency hospital dash when Lauren fears baby Jimmy could be blind on EastEnders...

Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) is certain there is something wrong with her new baby son Jimmy on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...



Lauren's fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), is unsure what to think.

But he becomes increasingly worried about Lauren after their health visitor Belinda (Sarah Durham) suggests she could be experiencing symptoms of post-natal depression...



Later, Lauren becomes alarmed when she notices something odd while looking at Jimmy's eyes.



She rushes off to the paediatric ward at the hospital where she demands an EMERGENCY appointment!

Lauren is worried that Jimmy is blind...

Cindy was there when Lauren went into labour on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) calls a family meeting at 5 Albert Square.



Is it possible that Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) may need professional help after the death of her ex-husband, Martin Fowler?



Stacey has been refusing to leave her bedroom and has left her teenage daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) to cope alone with her young daughter, Charli.



But when Stacey finally appears downstairs, how will she react to finding her family talking behind her back?

Kat calls an emergency meeting at the Slater house on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Zack Hudson (James Farrar) becomes more convinced that his secret teenage son, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), isn't safe at home.



Especially since Zack now knows about the chilling secret Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) and her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) have been hiding about the MURDER of their son Harry's (Elijah Holloway) ex-girlfriend, Shireen...



PLUS, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) worries about being able to find a new job after being sacked from Kat's Cabs.

Kat sacks Harvey after finding out about his affair on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders - Nicola Tells Zack She Murdered Shireen & Threatens Him | 5th May 2025 - YouTube Watch On

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer