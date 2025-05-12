EastEnders spoilers: WHAT is wrong with baby Jimmy?
Airs Tuesday 20 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) is certain there is something wrong with her new baby son Jimmy on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)...
Lauren's fiance, Peter Beale (Thomas Law), is unsure what to think.
But he becomes increasingly worried about Lauren after their health visitor Belinda (Sarah Durham) suggests she could be experiencing symptoms of post-natal depression...
Later, Lauren becomes alarmed when she notices something odd while looking at Jimmy's eyes.
She rushes off to the paediatric ward at the hospital where she demands an EMERGENCY appointment!
Lauren is worried that Jimmy is blind...
Kat Slater (Jessie Wallace) calls a family meeting at 5 Albert Square.
Is it possible that Stacey Slater (Lacey Turner) may need professional help after the death of her ex-husband, Martin Fowler?
Stacey has been refusing to leave her bedroom and has left her teenage daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) to cope alone with her young daughter, Charli.
But when Stacey finally appears downstairs, how will she react to finding her family talking behind her back?
Zack Hudson (James Farrar) becomes more convinced that his secret teenage son, Barney Mitchell (Lewis Bridgeman), isn't safe at home.
Especially since Zack now knows about the chilling secret Nicola Mitchell (Laura Doddington) and her ex-husband Teddy (Roland Manookian) have been hiding about the MURDER of their son Harry's (Elijah Holloway) ex-girlfriend, Shireen...
PLUS, Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) worries about being able to find a new job after being sacked from Kat's Cabs.
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
