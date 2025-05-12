EastEnders spoilers: Lauren is stressed out with baby Jimmy...

Lauren struggles to cope with new baby son Jimmy on EastEnders...

Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) is secretly struggling with new baby son Jimmy on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



It was touch and go on the day of Jimmy's birth earlier this month, when the baby stopped breathing and had to be resuscitated in hospital.



Matters aren't helped having Lauren's hated future mum-in-law, Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins), back on Albert Square and wanting to be involved with the baby.



Lauren worries that her past painkiller addiction may have been harmful for Jimmy's health.

So she confides in fellow former addict, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright), and reveals her fear that something isn't right with Jimmy...

Lauren confides in Linda about her fears for new baby son Jimmy on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Lily Slater (Lillia Turner) is stressed out at the Slater house.



Her mum Stacey (Lacey Turner) refuses to leave her bedroom as she continues to be consumed by grief after the death of her ex-husband, Martin Fowler.



When family relative Kat (Jessie Wallace) finds out that teenager Lily is under such pressure looking after her younger siblings, she becomes worried about the situation...

Kat becomes worried about the goings-on at the Slater house on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Harvey Monroe (Ross Boatman) pays the price for his affair with Kathy Beale (Gillian Taylforth) when boss Kat sacks him from his taxi-driver job at Kat's Cabs!



Plus, Nigel Bates (Paul Bradley) is feeling sad that he is not in touch with his daughter Clare, as the day of her 40th birthday arrives.

Harvey's affair with Kathy costs him his job on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Nigel confides in friend Yolande about his estranged daughter Clare on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer