EastEnders spoilers: Is Stacey having a bipolar breakdown?
Airs Thursday 22 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Stacey Slater (played by Lacey Turner) has spent a LOT of time hiding away from the world since the death of her ex-husband, Martin Fowler, on EastEnders (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
The rest of the Slater family is starting to wonder if Stacey needs professional help to deal with the guilt and grief she's suffering with.
However, on today's episode of the BBC soap, it seems like Stacey is ready to face the rest of Albert Square.
Stacey leaves the house for the first time in weeks.
Then she announces plans for a big family meal.
But family relative Kat (Jessie Wallace) becomes concerned that Stacey is trying to do too much, too soon.
And it's not long before Stacey is thrown into a spin when she realises her mobile phone is missing.
Which contains voicemails, photos and text messages from Martin.
Stacey races off in search of her phone, afraid the memories of Martin could be lost forever...
When Stacey's teenage daughter Lily (Lillia Turner) and Kat catch-up with her at the Laundrette, they fear she could be experiencing a bipolar episode...
Meanwhile, Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa) and her fiance Peter Beale (Thomas Law) are back home on the Square.
The couple share an emotional moment as Lauren tries to convince Peter that things are going to be alright despite their baby son Jimmy's devastating medical diagnosis...
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
