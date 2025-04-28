EastEnders spoilers: Can Cindy get pregnant Lauren to hospital in time?
Airs Wednesday 7 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.
Just about the last person pregnant Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) wants by her side right now is scheming Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)
However, when Lauren suddenly goes into labour on the BBC soap, she is stuck with her hated future mum-in-law!
While the rest of Lauren's family and friends are still at her and fiance Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) engagement party at Harry's Barn, Cindy takes matters into her own hands to get Lauren to the hospital.
But when the ambulance is delayed en route to Albert Square, will Lauren be forced to truly accept Cindy's help?
Meanwhile, ahead of the VE Day celebrations, to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and George Knight (Colin Salmon) announce the Vic will officially be re-opening!
However, their BIG announcement falls flat, with many of the locals not keen on revisiting the pub so soon after the death of Martin Fowler...
Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and her partner, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), are attempting to job hunt now they've decided to stick around in Walford.
But until now, Vicki still believes they are in debt because Ross had to borrow money from the "wrong people" because of a costly divorce.
So, she is thrown into a spin when Ross finally reveals the debts are actually because of his son Joel (Max Murray) and the REAL reason they had to leave Australia...
Shocked by what she learns, what will Vicki do now?
EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.
All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer
Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.
Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)
And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.
