EastEnders spoilers: Can Cindy get pregnant Lauren to hospital in time?

Just about the last person pregnant Lauren Branning (played by Jacqueline Jossa) wants by her side right now is scheming Cindy Beale (Michelle Collins) on EastEnders! (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



However, when Lauren suddenly goes into labour on the BBC soap, she is stuck with her hated future mum-in-law!



While the rest of Lauren's family and friends are still at her and fiance Peter Beale's (Thomas Law) engagement party at Harry's Barn, Cindy takes matters into her own hands to get Lauren to the hospital.



But when the ambulance is delayed en route to Albert Square, will Lauren be forced to truly accept Cindy's help?



Meanwhile, ahead of the VE Day celebrations, to mark 80 years since the end of World War II, Linda Carter (Kellie Bright) and George Knight (Colin Salmon) announce the Vic will officially be re-opening!



However, their BIG announcement falls flat, with many of the locals not keen on revisiting the pub so soon after the death of Martin Fowler...

Will the Queen Vic soon re-open for business after being wrecked by an explosion during the 40th Anniversary week of EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) and her partner, Ross Marshall (Alex Walkinshaw), are attempting to job hunt now they've decided to stick around in Walford.



But until now, Vicki still believes they are in debt because Ross had to borrow money from the "wrong people" because of a costly divorce.



So, she is thrown into a spin when Ross finally reveals the debts are actually because of his son Joel (Max Murray) and the REAL reason they had to leave Australia...



Shocked by what she learns, what will Vicki do now?

Ross finally reveals the truth about the family debts on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

Vicki is not happy when she discovers Ross has lied to protect his son Joel on EastEnders... (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

