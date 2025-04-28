EastEnders spoilers: Cindy returns to Albert Square - but what brings her home?

By published

Airs Monday 5 May 2025 at 7:30pm on BBC1.

EastEnders spoilers, Cindy Beale
There's an uninvited guest at Peter and Lauren's engagement party on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) certainly knows how to make an entrance on EastEnders. (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)

Who can forget how she shocked everyone when she returned from the "dead" in 2023!

Anyhow, Cindy made a hasty exit from Albert Square after the explosive events at the Queen Vic in February.

But just as her family are really starting to enjoy life without scheming Cindy around, she makes an unannounced appearance at the engagement party of her son, Peter (Thomas Law) and his pregnant fiancee Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa)!

Is Cindy really ready to show her face around Walford again after the massive family fallout she previously caused?

EastEnders spoilers, Peter Beale, Lauren Branning

Peter and Lauren celebrate their engagement with a party at Harry's Barn on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders spoilers, Ian Beale, Elaine Peacock

Ian and Elaine are both shocked to see Cindy is back on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

A hungover Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is still reeling from his devastating discovery.

Harry's uncle Billy (Perry Fenwick) tries to help but he has no idea of the SHOCK family secret that his half-brother Teddy (Roland Manookian) and his ex-wife, Nicola (Laura Doddington) have been keeping.

In the meantime, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) warns family relative Zack Hudson (James Farrar) to keep out of the Mitchell family drama.

However, there is certainly no love lost between Zack and his one-time lover Nicola, who he issues with a THREAT...

EastEnders spoilers, Zack Hudson, Nicola Mitchell

WHY does Zack threaten Nicola on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer

CATEGORIES
Simon Timblick
Simon Timblick
Writer

Simon has long been a fan of soap operas, and especially loves OVER-THE-TOP plots involving evil twins, hair-pulling catfights and natural disasters. Simon has written for a variety of TV magazines and websites including Inside Soap, Nickelodeon, What’s On TV, Radio Times, Metro and Digital Spy. He has reported LIVE from the red carpet at The British Soap Awards and hosted a Facebook LIVE session with Home and Away legend Ray Meagher (Alf "Stone the flamin' crows!" Stewart) to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the Aussie soap.

Simon is also co-author of The Treasures Of Coronation Street (Carlton Books)

And the writer and director of (very!) low budget fright flick, Midsummer Night's EVIL and the sequel webisodes series, The Hatchet Woods HORROR.

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about eastenders

EastEnders spoilers: Will Joel make a move on Avani?

EastEnders spoilers: WHO offers to buy Avani some drugs?

Hats Off to Love: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Channel movie
See more latest
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch