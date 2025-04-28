EastEnders spoilers: Cindy returns to Albert Square - but what brings her home?

There's an uninvited guest at Peter and Lauren's engagement party on EastEnders!

Cindy Beale (played by Michelle Collins) certainly knows how to make an entrance on EastEnders. (7:30pm - see our TV Guide for listings)



Who can forget how she shocked everyone when she returned from the "dead" in 2023!



Anyhow, Cindy made a hasty exit from Albert Square after the explosive events at the Queen Vic in February.



But just as her family are really starting to enjoy life without scheming Cindy around, she makes an unannounced appearance at the engagement party of her son, Peter (Thomas Law) and his pregnant fiancee Lauren Branning (Jacqueline Jossa)!



Is Cindy really ready to show her face around Walford again after the massive family fallout she previously caused?

Peter and Lauren celebrate their engagement with a party at Harry's Barn on EastEnders. (Image credit: BBC)

Ian and Elaine are both shocked to see Cindy is back on EastEnders! (Image credit: BBC)

A hungover Harry Mitchell (Elijah Holloway) is still reeling from his devastating discovery.



Harry's uncle Billy (Perry Fenwick) tries to help but he has no idea of the SHOCK family secret that his half-brother Teddy (Roland Manookian) and his ex-wife, Nicola (Laura Doddington) have been keeping.



In the meantime, Vicki Fowler (Alice Haig) warns family relative Zack Hudson (James Farrar) to keep out of the Mitchell family drama.



However, there is certainly no love lost between Zack and his one-time lover Nicola, who he issues with a THREAT...

WHY does Zack threaten Nicola on EastEnders? (Image credit: BBC)

EastEnders continues Monday to Thursday at 7:30pm on BBC One.

All the latest episodes are also available to stream on BBC iPlayer