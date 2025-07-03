The World's Oldest Railway: release date and everything we know

The World's Oldest Railway is a new BBC One documentary, which is part of the Our Lives series.

The documentary is about the efforts to preserve Tanfield in the North East of England, which at 300 years old is the oldest railway in the world.

It was built to transport coal from collieries in the area to the River Tyne for transportation.

Here's everything we know about the documentary...

Tanfield Railway in 1989 (Image credit: Getty Images)

The World's Oldest Railway will air on BBC One on Tuesday, July 15 at 7 pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer from that date.

What is the documentary about?

The makers say: "Thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteer rail enthusiasts, what could have been a forgotten relic has instead become a thriving monument to the region’s industrial past and a showcase of the impact that the North East once had on the world.

"Now the railway community who saved it are preparing for a fitting celebration for the whole community. They’re working against the clock to complete specially restored engines, pass down heritage skills to the younger generations and create a moment in history with their biggest ever event.

"We meet young train enthusiasts Sophie, Dave and Tom as they keep the railway going, alongside Peter and Bob who restored the railway in the 1970s.

"With six steam engines and the oldest loco in the UK Furness 20 visiting the railway, together with 500 visitors it’s a logistical challenge. But with just a few weeks to go until the big event will the restoration projects be finished in time?"

2025 also marks the 200th anniversary of the first passenger railway to use steam trains, which was the Stockton and Darlington Railway.

The makers add: "As part of the Railway 200 festivities, Tanfield is preparing something truly special. At the centre of it all is Twizell, a magnificent locomotive built in 1891 by Robert Stephenson & Co. Under the careful hands of the volunteers, Twizell is being restored to its former glory, a symbol of both the ingenuity of the past and the dedication of the present. And there's a touch of cinematic magic too — one of the original carriages from The Railway Children is being lovingly prepared to take its place in the celebrations."

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.