The World's Oldest Railway: release date and everything we know
We follow the restoration of the Tanfield Railway...
The World's Oldest Railway is a new BBC One documentary, which is part of the Our Lives series.
The documentary is about the efforts to preserve Tanfield in the North East of England, which at 300 years old is the oldest railway in the world.
It was built to transport coal from collieries in the area to the River Tyne for transportation.
Here's everything we know about the documentary...
The World's Oldest Railway release date
The World's Oldest Railway will air on BBC One on Tuesday, July 15 at 7 pm. It will also be available on BBC iPlayer from that date.
What is the documentary about?
The makers say: "Thanks to the tireless efforts of volunteer rail enthusiasts, what could have been a forgotten relic has instead become a thriving monument to the region’s industrial past and a showcase of the impact that the North East once had on the world.
"Now the railway community who saved it are preparing for a fitting celebration for the whole community. They’re working against the clock to complete specially restored engines, pass down heritage skills to the younger generations and create a moment in history with their biggest ever event.
"We meet young train enthusiasts Sophie, Dave and Tom as they keep the railway going, alongside Peter and Bob who restored the railway in the 1970s.
"With six steam engines and the oldest loco in the UK Furness 20 visiting the railway, together with 500 visitors it’s a logistical challenge. But with just a few weeks to go until the big event will the restoration projects be finished in time?"
2025 also marks the 200th anniversary of the first passenger railway to use steam trains, which was the Stockton and Darlington Railway.
The makers add: "As part of the Railway 200 festivities, Tanfield is preparing something truly special. At the centre of it all is Twizell, a magnificent locomotive built in 1891 by Robert Stephenson & Co. Under the careful hands of the volunteers, Twizell is being restored to its former glory, a symbol of both the ingenuity of the past and the dedication of the present. And there's a touch of cinematic magic too — one of the original carriages from The Railway Children is being lovingly prepared to take its place in the celebrations."
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
You must confirm your public display name before commenting
Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.