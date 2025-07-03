Elsbeth season 3: everything we know

It's no surprise that after the monumental success of Elsbeth season 1 and Elsbeth season 2, CBS was quick to re-up the series for a third season. Elsbeth season 3 promises to build upon the first two seasons while taking the adventures of Carrie Preston's Elsbeth Tasiconi to new heights in New York City.

Here's everything we know about Elsbeth season 3.

We don't know when Elsbeth season 3 will premiere, but we know it's coming back on Thursdays this fall as part of the CBS 2025-2026 lineup. As soon as we learn more about the premiere date, we'll have those details for you right here. In the meantime, you can catch up on the first two seasons of the show on Paramount Plus.

You can watch CBS through your cable subscription. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS live via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. Episodes will also be available to live stream for Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers.

Elsbeth season 3 premise

We don't have any news yet about what's in store for Elsbeth Tascioni in season 3, but here's the official synopsis of the overall Elsbeth series from CBS:



"Elsbeth, starring Carrie Preston as Elsbeth Tascioni, an astute but unconventional attorney who utilizes her singular point of view to make unique observations and corner brilliant criminals alongside the NYPD. After leaving her successful legal career in Chicago to tackle a new investigative role in New York City, Elsbeth finds herself jockeying with the toast of the NYPD, Captain C.W. Wagner (Wendell Pierce)."

Elsbeth season 3 cast

Carrie Preston (True Blood) reprises her role as attorney Elsbeth Tascioni, a role that originated in The Good Wife and The Good Fight.

Wendell Pierce (The Wire) returns as Captain C.W. Wagner.

We expect to learn more about who else will return for season 3, as well as who will be appearing in guest-starring roles, as the fall approaches, so stay tuned.

Elsbeth season 3 trailer

It's still too early for a trailer for Elsbeth season 3, but as soon as one shows up, we'll have it for you right here.