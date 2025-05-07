Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 — trailer, cast and everything we know

Space may be the final frontier, but there are plenty of voyages left for the Starship Enterprise in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3.

After Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 introduced lots of new stories, new characters and even a musical episode, the stakes are even higher and fans are eager to see where the crew ends up in the new season of the Paramount Plus original series.

Here's everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 doesn't have a premiere date just yet, but the trailer indicates that it's due this summer.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 cast

The full USS Enterprise crew is returning for season 3. Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels) will once again take the helm as Captain Christopher Pike, with his trusty first officer Number One, played by Rebecca Romijn (X-Men), at his side. Ethan Peck (In Time) continues his journey as Science Officer Spock.

Other members of the cast include Jess Bush (Playing for Keeps) as Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong (Heirs of the Night) as La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding (Breakwater) as Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia (Bull) as Lt. Erica Ortega and Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) as the ship's chief medical officer, Dr. M'Benga.

Guest stars this season include Rhys Darby, Patton Oswalt, Cillian O’Sullivan, Melanie Scrofano and Carol Kane, with special guest star Paul Wesley

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 premise

Here's the official premise for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 from Paramount:

"In season three when we reconnect with the crew of the USS Enterprise, still under the command of Captain Pike, they face the conclusion of season two’s harrowing encounter with the Gorn. But new life and civilizations await, including a villain that will test our characters’ grit and resolve. An exciting twist on classic Star Trek, season three takes characters both new and beloved, to new heights and dives into thrilling adventures of faith, duty, romance, comedy and mystery with varying genres never before seen on any other Star Trek."



Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 trailer

There's no full trailer yet, but for now you can whet your appetite with a teaser trailer and other footage from Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 3 below:

