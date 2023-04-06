Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 — release date, cast, photos and everything we know

It's time to go boldly with Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2. Paramount Plus gave fans a double dose of good news with the announcement that season 2 will premiere in June, and that the show has also been renewed for a 10-episode third season.

It's an exciting time to be a Star Trek fan as the universe continues to grow with new shows, like the previously announced Star Trek: Starfleet Academy which begins production in 2024.

Strange New Worlds season 2 will feature a special crossover episode with Star Trek: Lower Decks that will blend live-action and animation into one episode. The special episode was directed by Star Trek: The Next Generation and Star Trek: Picard star Jonathan Frakes.

Here's everything we know so far about Star Trek: Strange New Worlds.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 premieres exclusively on Paramount Plus on Thursday, June 15, in the US and UK.

If you need to catch up on the first season, it's available to stream now on Paramount Plus.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 cast

The U.S.S. Enterprise crew is returning for season 2. Anson Mount (Hell on Wheels) will once again take the helm as Captain Christopher Pike, with his trusty first officer Number One, played by Rebecca Romijn (X-Men), at his side. Ethan Peck (In Time) continues his journey as Science Officer Spock.

Jess Bush (Playing for Keeps) is Nurse Christine Chapel, Christina Chong (Heirs of the Night) is La'an Noonien-Singh, Celia Rose Gooding (Breakwater) is Cadet Nyota Uhura, Melissa Navia (Bull) is Lt. Erica Ortega and Babs Olusanmokun (Dune) portrays the ship's chief medical officer, Dr. M'Benga.

Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries) will also return as James T. Kirk in season 2.

As of this writing, Carol Kane (The Princess Bride) is the only new cast member who has been announced. She'll play a character named Pelia.

Image 1 of 8 Anson Mount in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 promo image (Image credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+) Celia Rose Gooding in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 promo image (Image credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+) Rebecca Romijn in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 promo image (Image credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+) Babs Olusanmokun in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 promo image (Image credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+) Jess Bush in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 promo image (Image credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+) Ethan Peck in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 promo image (Image credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+) Christina Chong in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 promo image (Image credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+) Melissa Navia in Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 promo image (Image credit: Pari Dukovic/Paramount+)

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 plot

There aren't many details about the upcoming season of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds but here's a general summary from Paramount Plus: "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is based on the years Captain Christopher Pike manned the helm of the U.S.S. Enterprise. The series features fan favorites Anson Mount as Captain Christopher Pike, Rebecca Romijn as Number One and Ethan Peck as Science Officer Spock. The series follows Captain Pike, Science Officer Spock and Number One in the years before Captain Kirk boarded the U.S.S. Enterprise, as they explore new worlds around the galaxy."

Of course, the caveat to this summary is that James T. Kirk is already on board, and we can only imagine that his role will become more prominent as the second season develops.

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 trailer

There's no trailer for Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2 just yet, but with a June premiere date, we can expect a trailer to come along soon. Once it's available, we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Star Trek: Strange New Worlds season 2

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is available exclusively on Paramount Plus in the US and UK. You can choose one of the following subscription options below if you’re not a subscriber already, and there's a free trial of Paramount Plus if you want to see what the service is all about.

US subscribers can choose between an ad-supported and commercial-free option of the service.