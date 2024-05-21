Tracker season 2: everything we know about the new season

When Tracker season 1 premiered after the Super Bowl in February 2024, it quickly became one of CBS' most popular new series since Young Sheldon debuted in 2017. Not surprisingly, the network quickly granted Justin Hartley's new series a second season early into its 13-episode run, and now we're looking ahead to Tracker season 2.

Tracker follows a survivalist who specializes in assisting law enforcement in finding missing persons and collecting the reward money in return.

"Tracker kicked off our premiere week with a ratings bang and has kept the momentum going," Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment, said in a statement. "We knew we had something special when we saw the very first cut of the series and the overwhelming audience response confirms it. We couldn’t be more grateful to Justin, the talented cast, the incredible writing and producing teams and our partners at 20th Television for such compelling episodes. And, of course, we’re also so thankful to the millions of viewers tuning in each week."

Here's everything we know about Tracker season 2.

Tracker season 2 will air in a new timeslot this fall, with new episodes airing Sundays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS, followed by The Equalizer season 5. We don't have a premiere date available yet but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

The first season of Tracker is available to watch on Paramount Plus.

Tracker airs on CBS. You can watch CBS programs live through your cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus with Showtime. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Tracker season 2 premise

We don't have details on Tracker season 2 just yet, but here's the series' official synopsis from CBS: "Tracker stars Justin Hartley as Colter Shaw, a lone-wolf survivalist who roams the country as a reward seeker, using his expert tracking skills to help private citizens and law enforcement solve all manner of mysteries while contending with his own fractured family. The series is based on the bestselling novel The Never Game by Jeffery Deaver."

Tracker season 2 cast

Tracker stars Justin Hartley (This is Us) as Colter Shaw, Fiona Rene (The Lincoln Lawyer) as Reenie, Robin Weigert (Deadwood) as Teddi, Abby McEnany (Work in Progress) as Velma and Eric Graise (Locke & Key) as Bob.

Tracker season 2 trailer

It's too early for a Tracker season 2 trailer, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.