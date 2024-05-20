The Equalizer season 5: everything we know about the series

Denzel Washington may lead The Equalizer in the cinematic universe, but when it comes to the small screen, that honor belongs to Oscar-nominee Queen Latifah. For four seasons, she's portrayed crusader for justice, Robyn McCall, and she'll continue doing so in The Equalizer season 5. So what can fans look forward to seeing in the new episodes?

Here's everything we know about The Equalizer season 5.

An official premiere date for the new season has not yet been announced. However, CBS has shared that the new episodes will premiere on Sunday nights at 9 pm ET/PT. This is a change, as it previously aired during the 8 pm hour. Once more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update.

For those without traditional cable/satellite television, CBS is also available through a number of live TV streaming services, including FuboTV , Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV . Paramount Plus with Showtime subscribers and subscribers to the CBS app also have the opportunity to watch episodes live as they air. Subscribers to the Essential Tier of Paramount Plus can watch episodes the day after they air on Paramount Plus.

In the UK, we anticipate episodes will eventually roll out on Sky Witness.

The Equalizer season 5 plot

Particular plot points of the new season have not yet been revealed. However, at the heart of the series is a crime procedural. Here is the overall synopsis of the series:

"Robyn McCall, an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background, uses her extensive skills to help those with nowhere else to turn. McCall comes across to most as an average single mom who is quietly raising her teenage daughter. But to a trusted few, she is ‘The Equalizer’ -- an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who's also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption."

As more information becomes available about season 5 storylines, we'll pass along the update.

The Equalizer season 5 cast

Queen Latifah, The Equalizer (Image credit: Michael Greenberg/CBS)

Again leading the way on the series as Robyn McCall is actress Queen Latifah. Latifah is an Emmy-winning, Oscar-nominated actress who has had a wildly successful career in TV, film and music. She took off in the ‘90s after starring in the sitcom Living Single and the movie Set It Off. Since then, she’s appeared in a number of other projects including Star, Girls Trip, Hustle, End of the Road, Bessie and Chicago (the latter two earned her the Emmy win and Oscar nomination respectively).

Resuming their roles alongside Queen Latifah are Lorraine Toussaint (Your Honor), Laya DeLeon Hayes (Raven’s Home), Liza Lapira (Nancy Drew) and Adam Goldberg (God Friended Me).

Given how Tory Kittles' (Sons of Anarchy) Dante character joined a new task force at the end of season 4, we can't be certain of his role in season 5. However, as more casting news becomes available, we'll pass along updates.

The Equalizer season 5 trailer

It's too early for a season 5 trailer. Once one becomes available though, we'll place it here.