Hustle: release date, cast, trailer and everything we know about the Adam Sandler sports drama

Hustle is a new Adam Sandler movie that once again takes him out of his traditional realm of comedy. While Sandler has built a legacy in Hollywood for his comedic box office hits like Grown Ups, The Waterboy and Big Daddy, every now and then he surprises you with a film where his character is a bit more serious and dramatic. Take for example his role as the fast-talking jeweler Howard Ratner in the crime thriller Uncut Gems.

Now in Hustle, Sandler is again trading in his usual brand of funny to embody the character of a down-on-his-luck basketball scout in need of a win.

Here’s everything we know about Hustle.

Hustle is due to premiere in both the US and the UK on Netflix on Friday, June 10.

Hustle plot

Netflix’s official companion site Tudum had this to say about the plot of Hustle:

"Sandler leads as Stanley Sugarmen, a down-on-his-luck basketball scout who, while abroad, discovers Bo Cruz (Juancho Hernangómez), a once-in-a-lifetime player with a rocky past. Sandler’s scout takes it upon himself to bring the phenom to America without his team's approval. Against the odds, Stanley and Bo have one final shot to prove they have what it takes to make it in the NBA."

On an interesting note, Hustle was co-written by Will Fetters, one of the writers behind 2019's version of A Star is Born, and Taylor Materne who wrote for the NBA 2k19 and NBA 2k20 video games.

Who is in the Hustle cast?

Queen Latifah and Adam Sandler in Hustle (Image credit: Netflix)

Leading the Hustle cast is Adam Sandler. Hustle will mark Sandler’s return to Netflix, having last debuted the comedy Hubie Halloween on the streaming platform in 2020.

For those that have heard of Sandler’s love of basketball, his starring in this new project isn’t that much of a surprise. Not only does he enjoy watching it, but he’s down to play every now and then.

Joining Sandler onscreen as the basketball player his character recruits is Juancho Hernangómez. You won’t really find any acting credits to Hernangómez’s name as he is professionally a real player in the NBA. Originally from Spain, he currently is a forward for the Utah Jazz.

Other notable cast members are Queen Latifah (The Equalizer), Robert Duvall (Widows), Ben Foster (The Contractor), Jaleel White (Family Matters) and former NBA player turned analyst Kenny Smith.

Additionally, while they aren’t credited with large roles, USA Today reports a list of NBA players with cameos in the film. This list includes Trae Young, Anthony Edwards, Tyrese Maxey, Matisse Thybulle, Kyle Lowry, Tobias Harris, Jordan Clarkson, Seth Curry, Khris Middleton, Aaron Gordon and Boban Marjanovic.

Hustle trailer

It appears that in Hustle, Sandler and Hernangómez’s characters have quite the journey ahead of them to earn a spot in the NBA.

How to watch Hustle

Hustle is a Netflix original movie and can only be streamed directly on the platform beginning on June 10. Don’t have a Netflix subscription? You can easily sign up for one with just a few clicks.