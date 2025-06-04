Netflix adds 'candid' new Shaq doc that sees two NBA legends partner up — can they succeed in their off-the-court move?

Following his highly-decorated NBA career, Shaquille O'Neal has become quite the prolific businessman. Now, Netflix subscribers globally get to see Shaq’s business acumen in the brand-new docuseries, Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal, added today [Wednesday, June 4].

The series sees Shaq partner with Allen “The Answer” Iverson, as the two work together to try and “revive Reebok's legacy.”

In the course of American history, there have been several shoe brands that helped shape basketball culture. There’s been Nike (yes, this includes Air Jordans), Adidas, Converse (now owned by Nike), Under Armour and PUMA. But also among these brands has been the legendary Reebok.

While Reebok’s roots are in England, since its creation, Reebok shoes have adorned the feet of millions of Americans and several high-profile NBA stars. Hoop legends Dominique Wilkins, Yao Ming, Iverson and O'Neal all have served as ambassadors for the company.

Despite the high profile of the company and its clientele, over the years, Reebok’s popularity has fallen due to the rising popularity of its competitors. This is something Shaq and Allen Iverson hope to fix. The synopsis for Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal offers more details on the specifics of how:

"Reebok was Shaquille O’Neal’s first sponsor and now we will follow him as he takes on the role of President of Reebok Basketball to try and revive this struggling brand and restore it to its former glory. Along with Allen Iverson as VP, we will follow Shaq and team hustling to pull it off at the Reebok HQ in Boston."

Judging by the following trailer, it appears that in addition to Shaq and Allen Iverson, viewers will see some new-age basketball stars as well. At first glance, I was able to spot WNBA phenom Angel Reese, WNBA Dallas Wings star DiJonai Carrington and Chicago Bulls power forward, Matas Buzelis.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal | Official Trailer | Netflix - YouTube Watch On

Again, Power Moves with Shaquille O'Neal is Netflix’s new sports docuseries. In order to watch the episodes, you’ll need a subscription to the streaming service. Currently, Netflix offers several options for would-be subscribers.

A subscription also gets you access to other sports documentaries like Untold: Shooting Guards, Starting 5 and Last Chance U: Basketball.