Shark Tank season 16: release date, hosts and everything we know about the reality show

The next great business idea could be discovered on Shark Tank season 16, as the hit ABC reality program once again welcomes aspiring entrepreneurs to share their products not only with the group of high-powered investors but with a national audience.

Over the last 16 years, Shark Tank has been a launching pad for many successful products, including well-known brands like Bombas, Bantam Bagels, Scrub Daddy and, perhaps most famously, Squatty Potty. What new business ideas and potentially revolutionary products are going to be featured on Shark Tank season 16? You’ll have to watch to find out.

Here is everything you need to know about Shark Tank season 16, from when it airs to all the different sharks expected to appear this season.

Shark Tank season 16 premieres on ABC on Friday, October 18, at 8 pm ET/PT.

Shark Tank joins an ABC fall lineup that includes other reality shows like Dancing with the Stars season 33 and The Golden Bachelorette.

If you want to watch Shark Tank live, you need access to ABC through one of the following options: a traditional pay-TV provider, a TV antenna or a live TV streaming service (Fubo, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV all carry ABC; Sling TV does in select markets). If you’ve cut the cord on live TV or want to watch the show on-demand, all episodes are going to be available to stream the day after they air on ABC exclusively on Hulu.



Shark Tank premise

If you're unfamiliar with Shark Tank, here is the basic premise from ABC:

“The hit reality show that has become a culturally defining series and inspires a nation to dream bigger has amassed an amazing $8 billion in retail sales from deals offered in the Tank.

“The Sharks – tough, self-made, multimillionaire and billionaire tycoons – continue their search to invest in the best businesses and products that America has to offer. The Sharks will once again give people from all walks of life the chance to chase the American dream and potentially secure business deals that could make them millionaires.”

The series is based on Japan's Dragon’s Den, but the format has been applied to TV in many countries, including the UK (where it is also called Dragon’s Den), Canada, Czechia, Finland, Poland, Spain and Ukraine.

Shark Tank season 16 hosts

The hosts of Shark Tank are officially known as “the sharks,” influential investors and business leaders who must decide if they are willing to put up their own money to support these aspiring entrepreneurs.

For most of the show’s run, there have been six main sharks: Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary. For season 16 they are adding another main shark to their lineup: Daniel Lubetzky. The founder of KIND Snacks, Lubetzky has been a guest shark for the past five seasons but will now join the regular rotation of sharks.

There are also going to be a number of guest sharks that appear throughout the season. For season 16 that includes:



Todd Graves, founder of Raising Cane’s

Jamie Kern Lima, co-founder of IT Cosmetics

Rashaun Williams, venture capitalist

Kendra Scott, founder of Kendra Scott lifestyle brand

Shark Tank season 16 trailer

There is no trailer for Shark Tank season 16 available. If and when any promo video for the show becomes available we’ll add it here.

Behind the scenes on Shark Tank

In addition to serving as the main group of sharks, Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Robert Herjavec, Daymond John and Kevin O’Leary serve as executive producers on the show alongside Mark Burnett, who also produces Survivor and produced The Apprentice.

Shark Tank is filmed on the Sony Pictures Studios lot in Culver City, Calif.

