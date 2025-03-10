The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16: next episode, cast and everything we know about the series

With bragging rights as the second-longest-running franchise in the Real Housewives world, The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 is finally here after nearly a year-and-a-half hiatus after the season 15 reunion.

While the new season sees some veteran peach holders like Porsha Williams, Cynthia Bailey and Phaedra Parks back in the mix, a delight to many RHOA fans, the new episodes also bring a handful of new Housewives into the spotlight who certainly add their own spice and flavor.

So what else is there to know about RHOA season 16? Keep reading to find out.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 next episode

The next new episode airs on Sunday, March 10, at 8 pm ET/PT on Bravo.

RHOA season 16 debuted on March 9, and in our opinion, it looks like the show is benefiting from the new energy from the new peach holders. Here's a sneak peek of what's to come.

SNEAK PEEK: Porsha to Drew: “You Are a Lowdown Dirty Individual” | RHOA (S16 E2) | Bravo - YouTube Watch On

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is a Bravo Original series, so it airs live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the next day for subscribers.

UK would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes with a subscription to Hayu.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 cast

The full-time cast for season 16 consists of Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi, Brit Eady, Kelli Ferrell and Angela Oakley. Phaedra Parks joins the season later and Cynthia Bailey returns as a friend of the show.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 premise

Brit Eady, Phaedra Parks, Angela Oakley, Porsha Williams, Drew Sidora, Shamea Morton Mwangi and Kelli Ferrell on The Real Housewives of Atlanta (Image credit: Bravo)

Here is what fans can look forward to seeing in season 16:

"Porsha is expanding her business empire and living the life of her dreams until she learns that everything isn’t as it seems. She’s left with the tough decision to file for a second divorce after discovering revelations about the man she thought would be her forever. Amid the chaos, Porsha stays strong and resilient with her daughter Pilar by her side, who is her beacon of joy along with her supportive family and friends. However, when rumors start to swirl about her friend Drew’s newfound yet questionable partnership with her ex, Dennis McKinley, things take a turn. Will Porsha take the high road to find peace through the turmoil?

"Drew is busier than ever with her music and film career taking off. While in full-time mommy mode, she has her sights set on reaching her goals, including having an amicable divorce to end a dramatic roller coaster of a marriage with Ralph, who takes his court-ordered residence in the family basement (or as Ralph calls it his lower-level penthouse), until the divorce is finalized. Drew is looking forward to reclaiming her life, rebuilding friendships and focusing on using her music as an outlet to cope with all the emotional turbulence. But with finding a new music partner in Dennis, who is also Porsha’s ex-fiancé, things get complicated when there are two sides to a story. Will this unique collaboration end in one accord?

"The world is Shamea’s oyster, and she’s ready to live it up. While not wanting to be defined by her wealth, family is Shamea’s No. 1 priority. Her daughters, Shya and miracle baby Shiloh, are her pride and joy as she wants to continue to grow their family with her husband of 10 years, Gerald Mwangi. However, with a fear of another traumatic pregnancy, this may derail the couple’s longing dream of having another child. Shamea is the heart of the Atlanta social elite and a quadruple threat as an actor, singer dancer and host. In this friend group, she has bonds that extend decades, especially with Porsha, a best friend from childhood, but will their long-term friendship stand the test of time coupled with some rough waves of miscommunication.

"Brit is an innovator that carved out her own niche in the insurance industry transforming into mogul status. Brit built her million-dollar agency alongside her sisters and met her husband, Michael Cunningham, through her firm. While she’s serious about her business, Brit is basking in the glow of her 10-carat diamond ring and marriage to Michael. However, with the loss of a family member and career transition, her marriage with Mike seems to have driven a wedge between her and her once inseparable sisters who feel that their quality time is now non-existent. Despite life’s challenges, Brit’s fun and feisty personality is ready to create some good times with the ladies, especially Kelli, who has grown to be her bestie. However, when she experiences some friendship friction and a catastrophic event that shatters everything, Brit’s left to pick up the pieces.

"Kelli is big energy with a mix of culinary couture as chef extraordinaire and owner of well-known ATL staple Nana’s Chicken & Waffles. There’s never a dull moment for Kelli as a single mom of four daughters: Chasti, Chelsi, Chloe and Chance, who are her everything. Her recent divorce has been challenging after 11 years of marriage and threatened Nana’s very existence. This Queen of Waffles is now ready to flourish, build her empire and get to know these ladies better. She’s not holding back on any of her opinions or side-eyes.

"Angela is a boss in every sense of the word and her husband, basketball legend Charles Oakley, is by her side. Angela and Charles have four kids combined in their blended family, and with their eighth-year wedding anniversary approaching, they’re ready to renew their vows. However, after a few couples' therapy sessions, will underlying issues be revealed as she also navigates fractured relationships with her family? Angela is also finding her footing in this group of opinionated women, and while giving everyone the benefit of the doubt, she’s also working through some unexpected feuds that don’t all end in peace and harmony.

"Phaedra makes her epic return later this season and it will be worth the wait as she turns up the fun and shade. With so many friendships that she’s excited to reignite with, including the long-awaited reunion of Frick and Frack, there are some new bonds that are fractured from the start. Will Phaedra be able to restore order in the group without a side of messiness and drama?

"The legendary Cynthia is back in the ATL as a friend and is always ready to lighten the mood when tensions arise. But as the voice of reason that this group needs, will she land in the middle of the drama?"

The Real Housewives of Atlanta season 16 trailer

Check out the trailer for the brand-new season.