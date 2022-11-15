Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 — release date, trailer and everything we know about the docuseries

Like the original franchise Last Chance U, which focuses on football players at the junior college level looking for a shot at stardom, Last Chance U: Basketball is back for another season and once again showcases what determined young men will do in their efforts to make strides in their basketball careers.

Season 2 returns to East Los Angeles College (ELAC), a community college in the suburbs of LA, and features a talented group of players. While each of them has dreams of transferring to an NCAA Division I or II school, and some of them hope to make it to the NBA, they'll all battle an array of personal obstacles to reach their goals. Thankfully, they'll have John Mosley returning to coaching duties to guide them along the way.

Here’s everything we know about Last Chance U: Basketball season 2.

Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 premieres on Tuesday, December 13, on Netflix.

Last Chance U: Basketball premise

Last Chance U: Baskeball season 2 (Image credit: Netflix)

The official synopsis of Last Chance U: Basketball is as follows:

"Last Chance U hits the hardwood in East Los Angeles as a coach with strong convictions leads young men who hope to fulfill major college potential."

For those not quite as familiar with the series, at the heart of the ELAC basketball team is Coach John Mosley. He serves as a mentor for the players he coaches and has an active role in helping them grow not only on the court, but off the court as well. In large part due to his guidance, many players that go through his program have gone on to Division I schools like Sacramento State, Central Michigan University and the University of Southern California.

In season 2, the coach again pushes each individual on his team to be the best version of themselves and hopefully get them in a position to move on to even bigger and better. By the way, judging by the trailer, it looks like Los Angeles Clipper coach Tyronn Lue makes an appearance in the new episodes to drop some words of wisdom with the ELAC roster.

Last Chance U: Basketball season 2 trailer

The season 2 trailer certainly urges viewers to root for the young men of the ELAC basketball team in their journeys to success. Take a look for yourself.

Last Chance U: Basketball coach John Mosley

Before Mosley joined the world of coaching, he actually was a basketball player for none other than East Los Angeles College. Once leaving the program, he went on to play for The Master's College before playing professionally in Australia and Brazil. He would eventually serve as an assistant coach of the men's basketball team at California State University Bakersfield.

Since starting his coaching stint at ELAC (opens in new tab), Mosley has been named "one of the 50 Most Impactful Coaches" in junior college men's basketball. Additionally, going into the 2022-2023 season, he has a 214-55 record and has led the team to nine-straight CCCAA State Playoff appearances.

How to watch Last Chance U: Basketball season 2

Last Chance U: Basketball is a Netflix Original series. If you're hoping to watch the new episodes, you'll need a Netflix subscription. Currently, the streaming service offers a few different subscription options to choose from.