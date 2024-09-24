All American season 7: cast and everything we know about the coming-of-age drama

At the end of All American season 6, Daniel Ezra officially made his exit as a series regular, meaning All American season 7 is going to strike a bit of a different tone without Ezra's Spencer around. However, then some bombshell news hit this fall as it was announced that Spencer isn't the only person from the Vortex who will be missing when new episodes premiere.

All American season 7 doesn't premiere until sometime in 2025. While we don't have an exact date as of yet, we do know the season has been greenlit for 13 episodes.

Once more information becomes available, we'll pass along the update. For those who missed season 6 episodes, they're now on Netflix to stream.

All American is an original series on The CW network, and new episodes premiere directly on the television channel. Those who don't have traditional cable/satellite TV can still watch season 6 episodes live as they air with a subscription to live-streaming TV services such as Fubo, Hulu Live with TV and YouTube TV. Additionally, new episodes are likely to become available to stream the day after they air on The CW app. The app is not only free, but it also doesn't require you to log in.

No word yet as to when the new season will premiere in the UK.

All American season 7 cast

As previously mentioned, Daniel Ezra is exiting the show as a series regular, but he has mentioned that he plans to return in a guest star capacity. Joining him in a departure are Samantha Logan, Cody Christian, Karimah Westbrook, Monét Mazur and Chelsea Tavares. That mean The Vortex will be without Spencer, Olivia, Asher and Patience constantly around.

With all the departures, it's not a surprise we have a few additions to the series regulars. Antonio J. Bell and Alexis Chikaeze, who portrayed Khalil and Amina respectively in season 6 have been bumped up to series regulars. Additionally, Osy Ikhile joins as Beverly High’s new football coach, Cassius Jeremy, and Nathaniel McIntyre plays Jeremy’s son and new QB, Kingston Jeremy.

These new series regulars join familar faces, Greta Onieogou as Layla, Michael Evans Behling as Jordan and Bre-Z as Coop.

All American season 7 plot

Michael Evan and Greta Onieogou in All American (Image credit: The CW)

Specific details about the new season have not yet been released. However, with Jordan and Layla still newlyweds, Jordan starting a coaching job at South Crenshaw High School, Coop pursing a law career and new characters being thrown into the fold, there's a lot to look forward to in the new season.

All American season 7 trailer

A trailer for the new season has not been released. However, when one becomes available, we'll place it here.