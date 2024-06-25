All American season 6 episode 13 recap: Jordan and Layla's wedding day features big surprises

In All American season 6 episode 13, "Victory Lap," Spencer (Daniel Ezra) is still reeling from not being drafted and is stunned to find out why. Attempting to put the night behind him, he focuses on being there for Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) and Layla (Greta Onieogou) on their wedding day. As the couple says "I do," The Vortex learns their marriage isn't the only thing worth celebrating as several of them get some big news. Here's what happened in All American season 6 episode 13.

Why was Spencer not drafted?

Daniel Ezra, All American (Image credit: Bill Inoshita/The CW)

Spencer, Olivia (Samantha Logan), Coop (Bre-Z), Grace (Karimah Westbrook) and Spencer's agent Eric (David Gridley) are all sitting in the James family home listening to an audio recording of Spencer critiquing the NFL combine process. Someone recorded Spencer's venting session when he was sitting with the other prospective players and circulated the clip to the team owners.

Spencer isn't apologetic for the words expressed, but is gutted that his words may be what keep him from playing in the NFL. Olivia and Grace try to offer words of encouragement, and Olivia leads them in the Serenity Prayer, citing it helped her in her dark moments.

Layla's missing her mom and Jordan's missing a shirt

The day after the draft, Jordan arrives at the Baker house looking for his custom white linen shirt for the wedding. In his search, he bumps into Layla who says it's bad luck to see each other before they get married. Jordan brushes off the tradition, claiming it doesn't count since they didn't lock eyes. While excited for their big day, Layla can't help but feel incomplete with both her mom and Jordan's dad not being present.

At the beach house, Olivia checks in on Spencer, who is determined to make this day about Jordan and Layla. Good thing too, because Jordan walks in still perplexed as to why he can't find his shirt. He makes a pivot in conversation and asks Spencer to do the honors of marrying him and Layla, noting Spencer is the greatest gift his father gave his family. Touched, Spencer agrees.

Back at the Baker house, Patience (Chelsea Tavares) is quiet as she does Layla's makeup. Earlier, Patience received a video call from her friend in New York, who shared she is working on a Broadway show and the director wants to offer Patience a role. She has a lot on her mind as a result, but doesn't open up to Layla about what's going on, but she does ultimately talk to her about it later.

Laura (Monét Mazur) walks in with Layla's wedding gift: blue diamond earrings from her mom’s necklace when she got married. Layla's dad gave Laura permission to have them turned into earrings for Layla, and the bride-to-be is incredibly moved.

Still freaking out about his shirt, Jordan is pacing as Olivia approaches carrying a garment bag. After giving him a hard time, Olivia shares their mom isn't bringing her new boyfriend to the wedding because she thinks it will take away from Jordan and Layla's big day, which gives Jordan pause (he later surprises Laura and invites her boyfriend to the wedding for her).

Olivia then shows Jordan her big gift for him. It's the very shirt he's been frantically looking for. She took the shirt and had their father's old football number sown into the inside and on the cuff so Jordan would feel their father at the ceremony.

A wedding day full of surprises

Daniel Ezra in All American (Image credit: Troy Harvey/The CW)

As Patience performs a song she wrote for Jordan and Layla, the wedding party makes its way down the aisle. It's a big feat for Patience, as she's been having stage fright about performing again, which was one of the things preventing her from accepting the Broadway opportunity.

After everyone is settled, Spencer performs a touching ceremony, full of insight into Jordan and Layla's romance and jokes from members of The Vortex. The happy couple exchange I do's, and are officially married.

During the reception, Patience and Coop take a minute to talk, with Patience revealing her Broadway opportunity. Coop isn't immediately supportive, citing Patience is a singer not an actress, and professing she doesn't want to lose Patience. The words prompt Patience to storm off, but the couple are later able to make up with Coop saying she plans to attend multiple shows in New York.

On the dance floor, Spencer and Olivia are quite cozy and she commends him for how well he's handling things after what happened the night before. He takes a moment to commend her too, as he reveals the sales of her book jumped 100%. Spencer explains Olivia's team had been trying to reach her but her phone is off. She's thrilled to hear she's on her way to being a best-selling author.

When Asher starts to deliver his best-man toast, things are going well until Spencer's phone starts to go off, attracting the attention of the whole room. He apologizes, but then a number of phones start going off, including Asher's. Asher looks at his phone and encourages Spencer to answer his, which is now ringing again.

Spencer answers and it's Coach Montes offering him a position on the New York Bobcats roster. The future NFL star holds back tears just long enough to thank Coach Montes. As he gets emotional, his family and friends gather around and hug him.

What's the future look like for Spencer?

The series jumps 10 months ahead. Spencer and the New York Bobcats are competing in the Super Bowl with a chance to win the franchise's first championship title. Not only does Spencer score the winning touchdown, but he's named the game's MVP as a rookie. Olivia, Jordan, Layla, Coop, Laura and Grace look on, proud of him.

As if the moment couldn't get sweeter, Spencer takes Olivia to the 20-yard line and gets down on one knee to propose. She happily accepts.