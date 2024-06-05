The Valley season 2: everything we know about the Vanderpump Rules spinoff

After the success of The Valley season 1, Bravo was quick to give the reality show another season, even if the show's relationship dynamics have changed dramatically between seasons.

The Valley was one of the most recent spinoffs of Bravo's smash hit Vanderpump Rules. The show focuses on a group of former VPR stars and their families as they try to do the adult thing in Los Angeles.

The Valley features two original VPR cast members, Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute, along with a few others who joined the VPR cast in later seasons. Initially, there were five couples and two friends in the cast but two couples called it quits prior to the season 1 premiere. Everyone in the original cast is likely to appear in season 2, despite their relationship statuses, which will make for some interesting TV to be sure.

Here's everything we know about The Valley season 2.

The Valley season 2 was announced in May 2024 and we anticipate that it will soon start production. Given the way Bravo shows tend to work, we're guessing that filming will take place this summer and that the show will return in the spring of 2025. The first season premiered on March 19.

You can catch up on the first season of the show on Peacock.

UK fans will likely be able to tune in to The Valley on Hayu, and once we have a release date for the UK we'll add it here.

The Valley season 2 will air on Bravo, with new episodes airing the next day on Peacock. If you have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV.

The Valley season 2 plot

We don't have details about the plot for season 2, but here's the synopsis of The Valley season 1 from Bravo:

"The series follows a group of close friends as they trade bottle service in West Hollywood for baby bottles in the Valley all while they navigate bustling businesses, rocky relationships and feisty friendships. The cast includes five couples: Jax Taylor & Brittany Cartwright, Kristen Doute & Luke Broderick, Danny & Nia Sanchez Booko, Jesse & Michelle Lally, and Jason & Janet Caperna. Joining the series as friends are Jasmine Goode and Zack Wickham."

Obviously the show's dynamic will change dramatically in the new season now that two of the couples have split up. Of course, that's the kind of juicy drama that makes Bravo

The Valley season 2 cast

Jax Taylor was an original Vanderpump Rules cast member who appeared on the series for eight seasons. He married Brittany Cartwright, who joined the series in season 6, in 2019, and they had a one-season spinoff Vanderpump Rules: Jax & Brittany Take Kentucky in 2017. The couple is currently separated.

Kristen Doute, also an original VPR cast member, started dating Luke Broderick in 2022. She was fired from the series in June 2020 along with co-star Stassi Schroeder for calling the police on a fellow cast member and implicating her in a crime she didn't commit.

Danny Booko and Jesse Lally are friends with Jax. Danny has three kids with his wife, Nia, who was Miss USA 2014. Jesse and Michelle have a young daughter and work as luxury real estate brokers. They are separated and dating other people. Jason, whose wife Janet was due to give birth shortly after the last episode of season 1, has ties to Jax, Brittany and Kristen.

Jasmine Goode is a former NFL cheerleader and Bachelor contestant who worked at SUR. The only single cast member is Zack Wickham, Cartwright's best friend from college.

Below is a list of the cast members we're predicting will return for The Valley season 2. We'll be sure to keep the list updated as we learn more.

Jax Taylor

Brittany Cartwright

Kristen Doute and Luke Broderick

Danny and Nia Booko

Jason and Janet Caperna

Jesse Lally

Michelle Lally

Jasmine Goode

Zack Wickham

The Valley season 2 trailer

It's too early for a trailer for The Valley season 2, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.