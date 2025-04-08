Next Gen NYC: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality series

It’s time for the second generation of Bravolebs to take over New York City in the brand-new series, Next Gen NYC. The show follows some familiar faces from the Bravoverse, including the daughters of Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burrus and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks, as these young adults attempt to navigate their way through adulthood.

So what can you expect from Next Gen NYC? Here’s everything we know about it.

Next Gen NYC premieres on Tuesday, June 3 on Bravo. The series premiere becomes available the following day on Peacock.

Next Gen NYC is a Bravo Original series, so it airs live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo , Hulu with Live TV , Sling TV and YouTube TV . Episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the next day for subscribers. UK would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes with a subscription to Hayu .

Next Gen NYC cast

Next Gen NYC (Image credit: Bravo)

Helping to lead the show are a few young adults who grew up on Bravo. That includes Riley Burruss (daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss), Arianna Biermann (daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann), Gia Giudice (daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice) and Brooks Marks (son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks).

Joining these junior Bravolebs are Ava Dash (daughter of Damon Dash and Rachel Roy), Emira D’Spain (Paper Magazine’s beauty director), Georgia McCann (brand and events creative strategist), Hudson McLeroy (child of Zaxby co-founder), Charlie Zakkour (crypto trader and private investor) and Shai Fruchter.

Next Gen NYC plot

Here is a brief synopsis of the series as reported by Bravo:

"Next Gen NYC will follow a cast of young people living, working, and playing in the Big Apple. And, yes, some of the show's inner circle will look familiar to Real Housewives fans."

Next Gen NYC trailer

Check out this trailer for the brand-new series. It certainly looks like some of the cast members learned from their Housewives parents.