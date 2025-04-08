Next Gen NYC: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the new reality series

By published

Bravo’s second generation of stars is taking on the Big Apple.

Arianna Biermann sitting for an interview in Next Gen NYC
Arianna Biermann, Next Gen NYC (Image credit: Bravo)

It’s time for the second generation of Bravolebs to take over New York City in the brand-new series, Next Gen NYC. The show follows some familiar faces from the Bravoverse, including the daughters of Real Housewives of Atlanta Kandi Burrus and Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and the son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Meredith Marks, as these young adults attempt to navigate their way through adulthood.

So what can you expect from Next Gen NYC? Here’s everything we know about it.

Next Gen NYC release date

Next Gen NYC premieres on Tuesday, June 3 on Bravo. The series premiere becomes available the following day on Peacock.

Next Gen NYC is a Bravo Original series, so it airs live on Bravo in the US. For those who have cut the cord to traditional cable/satellite television, Bravo is available on live TV streaming services such as Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. Episodes of the series also become available to stream on Peacock the next day for subscribers. UK would-be viewers can anticipate watching new episodes with a subscription to Hayu.

Next Gen NYC cast

Key art of Next Gen NYC cast

Next Gen NYC (Image credit: Bravo)

Helping to lead the show are a few young adults who grew up on Bravo. That includes Riley Burruss (daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kandi Burruss), Arianna Biermann (daughter of The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kim Zolciak-Biermann), Gia Giudice (daughter of The Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice) and Brooks Marks (son of The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City’s Meredith Marks).

Joining these junior Bravolebs are Ava Dash (daughter of Damon Dash and Rachel Roy), Emira D’Spain (Paper Magazine’s beauty director), Georgia McCann (brand and events creative strategist), Hudson McLeroy (child of Zaxby co-founder), Charlie Zakkour (crypto trader and private investor) and Shai Fruchter.

Next Gen NYC plot

Here is a brief synopsis of the series as reported by Bravo:

"Next Gen NYC will follow a cast of young people living, working, and playing in the Big Apple. And, yes, some of the show's inner circle will look familiar to Real Housewives fans."

Next Gen NYC trailer

Check out this trailer for the brand-new series. It certainly looks like some of the cast members learned from their Housewives parents.

Your First Look at Next Gen NYC Season 1 - YouTube Your First Look at Next Gen NYC Season 1 - YouTube
Watch On
CATEGORIES
Terrell Smith
Terrell Smith

Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).

You must confirm your public display name before commenting

Please logout and then login again, you will then be prompted to enter your display name.

More about tv shows
Zende (Delon De Metz) in The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 8, 2025: fight for Hope's honor
Luna (Lisa Yamada) with an angry expression in The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers: Luna's plans thwarted by Liam?
Zende (Delon De Metz) in The Bold and the Beautiful

The Bold and the Beautiful recap for April 8, 2025: fight for Hope's honor
See more latest
Most Popular
Skyler Samuels, Kayla Heller in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder
Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: A Lesson in Murder — release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the Hallmark Mysteries movie
Robbie (Nic English), Kate (Michelle Keegan), Terry (Warren Brown) and Annie (Faye Marsay)
Ten Pound Poms season 3: everything we know so far
Chantel in The Family Chantel season 4
90 Day Diaries season 6: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the reality series
Nicolas Cage in The Surfer
The Surfer: release date, trailer, cast, plot and everything we know about the Nicolas Cage movie
Paul Hollywood, Prue Leith, Casey Wilson and Zach Cherry on The Great American Baking Show
The Great American Baking Show season 3: release date, trailer and everything we know about the baking competition show
Holliday Grainger plays Rachel Carey in The Capture season 3
The Capture season 3: cast, plot and everything we know
Liam Neeson in The Naked Gun
The Naked Gun: release date, cast, plot and everything we know about the Liam Neeson action-comedy
The Masters scoreboard
How to watch The Masters 2025: stream online or watch on TV
Eiza González, John Krasinski and Natalie Portman in Fountain of Youth
Fountain of Youth: release date, trailer, cast and everything we know about the John Krasinski adventure movie
SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters
SHARK! Celebrity Infested Waters: everything we know
News
Stay updated by following
What to Watch