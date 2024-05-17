Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage: everything we know about the Young Sheldon spinoff

While there was heartbreak that Young Sheldon season 7 marked the end of the road for the series, there was solace with the news that the Cooper family's adventures would continue in a new spinoff, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

From Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro and Steve Holland, the great minds behind The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon, Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage continues the story of the Cooper family, but this time from the perspective of older brother Georgie (Montana Jordan).

Following the finale of Young Sheldon, Holland spoke with Variety about what to expect in Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage. He noted fans can look forward to seeing some familiar faces in the new series, just not right away. "It's always been our hope that this world can continue into the new show. It's also important to us that this new show gets its own identity and attitude and isn't just 'Young Sheldon season 8,'" he said. "We love these actors, and we've always thought this is a world where these characters can drop in and make appearances and be a part of it from time to time."

In terms of the timeline, Holland said that the new series picks up soon after the events of the Young Sheldon finale. "The finale, I think, is a month after [Cooper patriarch] George's (Lance Barber) funeral, so probably maybe another month after that. So it's just a little bit separated from the death, but not much."

Here's everything we know about Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage will take over Young Sheldon's spot on Thursdays at 8 pm ET/PT on CBS this fall. We don't have a premiere date for you yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

In the meantime, you can relive the memories by catching up on The Big Bang Theory and Young Sheldon on Paramount Plus in the US and UK.

You can watch CBS through your cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows like Young Sheldon via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage premise

Here's the synopsis of Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage from CBS:

"Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage, the sequel to Young Sheldon, follows Georgie (Montana Jordan) and Mandy (Emily Osment) as they raise their young family in Texas while navigating the challenges of adulthood, parenting and marriage."

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage cast

The only cast members who have been confirmed for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage are the series' two stars, Montana Jordan (The Legacy of a Whitetail Deer Hunter) as Georgie and Emily Osment (Hannah Montana: The Movie) as Mandy.

We're excited to learn more about the cast once more information is available.

Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage trailer

It's too early for a trailer for Georgie & Mandy's First Marriage but you can watch this teaser for the new series below: