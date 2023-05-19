Young Sheldon season 7: everything we know about the new season

CBS gave a very early green light for Young Sheldon season 7 long before Young Sheldon season 6 ended.

Sheldon and the rest of the Cooper family saw some big changes in season 6, including the birth of a new family member. But as The Big Bang Theory fans know, there are storm clouds on the horizon.

Here's what we know about Young Sheldon season 7.

With Young Sheldon season 6 just wrapping up in May and the writer's strike in full gear, it's hard to say when to expect the next season of the show. As soon as we learn more, we'll have the release date for you right here.

Young Sheldon season 7 cast

Based on what happened in season 6, we're guessing that the cast will be back in season 7 though it's still too early for casting announcements.

Here's a look at the cast from season 6:

Iain Armitage as Sheldon

Zoe Perry as Mary

Lance Barber as George Sr.

Annie Potts as Meemaw

Montana Jordan as George

Raegan Revord as Missy

Jim Parsons as Sheldon Cooper (narrator)

Emily Osment as Mandy McAllister

Young Sheldon season 7 plot

At the end of Young Sheldon season 6, Sheldon and his mom were in Germany while Sheldon was studying abroad when a tornado approached Medford. Season 7 will likely pick up where the finale left off.

Season 7 is also potentially notable in the story of the Cooper family because according to adult Sheldon in The Big Bang Theory, Sheldon and Missy were 14 when their dad died. Season 7 marks the season when they will be 14 so fans have been bracing themselves for George Sr.'s impending demise.

Young Sheldon season 7 trailer

There's no trailer for Young Sheldon season 7 just yet, but as soon as one is available we'll have it for you right here.

How to watch Young Sheldon season 7

Young Sheldon season 7 will air on CBS. You can watch CBS through your cable subscription or through a subscription to Paramount Plus. If you’ve cut the cord, you can also watch CBS shows like Young Sheldon on CBS via streaming platforms like FuboTV, Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream.

Young Sheldon season 6 is available to stream now on Paramount Plus.

We assume Young Sheldon will become available in the UK through Paramount Plus, but we are waiting for official confirmation. Once we receive more information, we'll be sure to pass it along.