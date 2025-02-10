All Creatures Great and Small season 6: everything we know
All Creatures Great and Small season 6 sees more adventures for James, Helen and co
All Creatures Great and Small season 6 is on the way, with the new series about to start filming very soon.
We will rejoin vets James Herriot, Siegfried Farnon and Tristan Farnon as World War Two continues.
Here's everything we know...
All Creatures Great and Small season 6 release date
All Creatures Great and Small season 6 is likely to air in the autumn of 2025 on Channel 5 and its streaming service, My5. Filming normally takes place in the spring, meaning that the episodes should be ready by then. US fans will likely have to wait until early 2026 for it to land on PBS Masterpiece.
Plot
We don't have any official plot details as yet. It was a delight to have Tristan (Callum Woodhouse) back in All Creatures Great and Small season 5 and he's been doing instructing work in Doncaster. There's a feeling that he's a permanent fixture again in the show after a spell away. Tristan has so far largely brushed over his experiences working with animals in Egypt earlier in the war, so we wonder if we might get details about that. Meanwhile, Helen (Rachel Shenton) and James (Nicholas Ralph) will continue to bring up baby Jimmy, who's doted on by Mrs Hall (Anna Madeley) and Siegfried Farnon (Samuel West).
Mrs Hall will no doubt continue to worry about her son Edward who narrowly escaped death when his boat sank. Can her son survive the war? Meanwhile, Mrs Pumphrey (Patricia Hodge) has gallantly given her house over to the army to be used as a hospital and that will surely spark fresh plotlines.
It will also be interesting to see if young vet Richard Carmody (James Anthony-Rose) will feature at all.
Cast
All the key cast as mentioned are expected back.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
All Creatures Great and Small season 6 behind the scenes and more
All Creatures is shot on location in Yorkshire. The fifth and sixth series were announced at the same time in 2024. On the double series order, Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount Plus said: "We're so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series. The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot's unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter."
All Creatures is a Playground production for Channel 5 and MASTERPIECE in association with All3Media International.
