Malory Towers season 6: release date, cast, plot and everything we know

Malory Towers season 6 is again inspired by the Enid Blyton book series of the same name.

The series follows the adventures of Darrell Rivers, now in her final year, and her friends at an all-girls' boarding school in post-war Britain.

Joining the cast as new girl Nancy is Ellie Goldstein, who made history as the first model with Down's syndrome to appear on the cover of Vogue magazine.

Ellie says: "I am so honoured to have been a part of the fantastic series Malory Towers. I'm beyond excited to see my episodes and share them with everyone. I absolutely love acting and feel so lucky to have worked with such a wonderful cast and crew."

Nancy arrives at Malory Towers with her guardian, who turns out to be the girls' previous much-feared Matron, played by Ashley McGuire, who’s returning to the hit show. Nancy loves history and turns out to be very handy at lacrosse.

Ellie Goldstein as Nancy (Image credit: BBC)

Malory Towers season 6 is partly available now on BBC iPlayer. There are six episodes to enjoy currently, starting with "The First Day of the Last Year". There are 10 episodes in total, with episodes being released weekly.

Ellie makes her debut in episode 8, which is available on BBC iPlayer on Monday, June 30 and airs on CBBC on Tuesday, July 1.

You can also enjoy all the previous series of Malory Towers on iPlayer right now.

What's the plot?

Season 6 is the last year at Malory Towers for Darrell. In the opening episode she has a fierce arguement with Gwen, while newcomer French student Celeste plays a prank on the teachers. Later in the series Celeste finds herself trapped with Matron when the stables catch fire.

Cast

Alongside Ellie Goldstein as Nancy, the new series also welcomes newcomer Celeste (Ciara Prioux).

Back are familiar faces Darrell Rivers (Ella Bright), Gwendoline Mary Lacey (Danya Griver), Sally Hope (Sienna Arif-Knights), Alicia Johns (Zoey Siewert), Mary-Lou (Imogen Lamb), Irene (Natasha Raphael), Jean (Beth Bradfield), Bill (Amelie Green), Felicity (April V Woods), June (Edesiri Paula Okpenerho), Susan (Ava Azizi), Clarissa (Amy Roerig) and Josephine (Emily Costtrici.

Also reprising their roles are Ron Gilson (Jude Harper-Wrobel), Mr Parker (Jason Callender), Mam’Zelle Rougier (Geneviève Beaudet), Matron Maher (Ashley McGuire), Matron Shipley (Amanda Lawrence) and Headteacher Miss Grayling (Jennifer Wigmore).

Is there a trailer?

Malory Towers season 6 behind the scenes and more

Malory Towers was shot in studio in Bristol and on location at the beautiful setting of Hartland Abbey in North Devon, as well as other picturesque locations along the Cornish coast.