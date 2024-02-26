All Creatures Great and Small season 5: cast, plot and everything we know

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 continues the story of Yorkshire vets James Herriot, Siegfried Farnon and Tristan Farnon.

Yes, good news All Creatures fans Tristan is back in the new season after missing the last series as he was away serving in the Royal Army Veterinary Corps.

It wasn't quite the same without Tristan, so it's great to see the character back in the show as it gives it a bit more spice and fun. It's also been revealed that a sixth series will also be on the way.

Paul Testar, Commissioning Editor, Drama, Channel 5 and Paramount Plus said: "We’re so pleased that All Creatures Great and Small will be returning to Channel 5 for two more series. The show has captured the hearts of our audiences and we are committed to bringing even more of James Herriot's unforgettable stories to our viewers. We can’t wait to share this next chapter."

Here's everything we know...

All Creatures Great and Small season 5

All Creatures Great and Small season 5 will likely air on Channel 5 in the autumn of 2024, with it reaching the US on PBS MASTERPIECE in early 2025.

But the exact release dates are still to be confirmed. Filming is about to start soon in Yorkshire.

Cast

Mrs Hall returns (Image credit: Playground Television (UK) Ltd.)

As mentioned the big news is Callum Woodhouse is returning as Tristan Farnon. Nicholas Ralph is back as James, with Rachel Shenton returning as his wife Helen. Samuel West is back as grouchy by loveable Siegfried, while Anna Madeley returns as the matriarch of Skeldale House, Mrs Hall. James Anthony-Rose also reappears as Richard Carmody along with Patricia Hodge as Mrs Pumphrey. And her pampered pooch Tricki is also back.

Plot

We have little official details yet other than it continues the story in the 1940s. However, we do know that James and Helen will be seen coping with parenthood. In the Christmas special Helen gave birth and the couple named the baby James. So, how will they cope with being parents? And how will Siegfried react to lots of crying?! Plus, we will also be interested to see if there's any romance between Mrs Hall and Siegfried. The pair would seem an ideal match but nothing has happened as yet.

Trailer

Sadly we don't have a trailer yet. We will add one in when we get it.