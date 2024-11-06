All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2024: everything we know
We're sure baby Jimmy will be getting lots of presents this Christmas...
The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2024 is on its way, a true Christmas delight.
The highlight of last year's Christmas special was baby Jimmy being born, so we know that Jimmy will be celebrating his first birthday in the festive episode.
The main cast is all expected back with Nicholas Ralph as James, Rachel Shenton as Helen, Samuel West as Siegfried, Callum Woodhouse as Tristan and Anna Madeley as Mrs Hall.
Here’s everything we know...
All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2024 release date
The All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2024 will likely air a few days before Christmas Day on Channel 5. If it followed last year’s pattern it will air on Thursday December 17 at 9 pm, but this has not been confirmed. We also don’t yet know when it will come out in the US.
All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2024 plot
We don't have any official plot details yet, but we do know it will be baby Jimmy's first birthday. The plot is expected to continue from the end of All Creatures season 5, with both James and Tristan back from their war effort. Tristan has so far put on a brave face about his time in Egypt but could he be hiding something?
James, though, has been traumatized by losing his aircrew and is also battling an illness that keeps returning. Luckily he and Helen have the world's easiest baby to look after in baby Jimmy who seems to just smile all the time and never cry! Might we see more of Miss Grantley, who Siegfried took a shine to, or might things finally develop between him and Mrs Hall? So far Darrowby appears to have been the place to be during World War Two. Skeldale House seems to have an ample supply of booze and food! Indeed, Mrs Hall had so many strawberries she didn’t know what to do with them all!
Cast
All the key cast are expected back. The one doubt is James Anthony-Rose as Richard Carmody. The young vet has taken a position in London, but perhaps he might make a surprise visit.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special 2024 behind the scenes and more
The Christmas episode has been written by James Crichton and directed by Andy Hay. Debbie O’Malley is the executive producer. The production company is Playground (Howards End, Wolf Hall, The Hardacres).
