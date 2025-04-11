Springtime on the Farm 2025: release date, exclusive interview and everything we know

Jules Hudson, JB Gill and Helen Skelton join Dave and Rob Nicholson to usher in spring at Cannon Hall Farm in Springtime on the Farm.

Springtime on the Farm 2025 is back to celebrate the wonders of the new season at Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.

The four-part series, airing this month on 5, sees hosts Helen Skelton, Jules Hudson and JB Gill return to help farming brothers Rob and Dave Nicholson as they mark the busiest time in the farming calendar around the country.

Here’s everything you need to know about Springtime on the Farm plus an exclusive interview with Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson…

Dave and Rob Nicholson are welcoming new arrivals at Cannon Hall Farm. (Image credit: © 5 Broadcasting Limited)

The four-part series airs nightly from Tuesday, April 15 to Friday, April 18 at 8pm on 5 and the show will also be available on 5’s streaming platform.

Springtime on the Farm 2025 – what is happening in the series?

As cameras return to Cannon Hall Farm, Helen Skelton, Jules Hudson and JB Gill will be on hand to help farmers Rob and Dave Nicholson as they await plenty of furry and feathered new spring arrivals.

Meanwhile the presenters are also championing rural life around the UK and Helen will be marking the 75th anniversary of the disbandment of the Women’s Land Army and talking to women who are integral to the farming community today.

In a look at people who are underrepresented in farming, JB meets a flower farmer in Lincolnshire. And Jules encourages viewers to get outside on spring walks as he visits the Golden Valley Pilgrim Way in Herefordshire.

Jules Hudson goes on a spring walk in Herefordshire. (Image credit: © 5 Broadcasting Limited)

Springtime on the Farm – Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson exclusive interview

Lambing season is well underway for Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson in Springtime on the Farm. (Image credit: © 5 Broadcasting Limited)

What do you love about spring? Helen Skelton: “Spring’s my favourite time of year! There are new beginnings and the payoff for all the hard work of winter.” Jules Hudson: “It’s all about celebrating rebirth. And we’ve got a ringside seat!”

Will there be any springtime births during the show? Jules Hudson: “Spring’s so dynamic, you never know what's coming! But it’s a thrill when we happen to be there at the right time and maybe help deliver some animals. There are calves due and possibly miniature donkeys and a miniature Shetland, which is amazing. Some American miniature horses are new to the farm too. With their fluffy winter coats, they look like Shetlands but in their summer coats they’re very elegant!”

And will you meet Shire horse Sapphire's foal? Helen Skelton: “Yes, it's exciting! Shires are a heritage animal and my family used to breed them, so it’s really nice.” Jules Hudson: “Shires are a rare breed and breeding them is not for the faint-hearted, they take a long time before they foal. So this was a success story with these gentle giants. And the foal’s beautiful!”

Shire horse Sapphire has recently had a foal. (Image credit: © 5 Broadcasting Limited)

Will there be lots of spring lambs too? Helen Skelton: “It’s a sea of lambs, they’re coming thick and fast, so there will be plenty! For all my friends who are lambing, it's a stressful time of year. But Jules and I get giddy about it!” Jules Hudson: “Oh, the joy of seeing this year's new arrivals skip out on spring grass for the first time is fantastic. There’s a sense of pride that the farmers have too.”

Helen, you are celebrating women farmers and marking the 75th anniversary of the disbandment of the Women’s Land Army. Tell us about that… Helen Skelton: “We’re shining a light on women for this anniversary. When you say ‘farmer’, most people still conjure up an image of a man, but there are more female farmers tending to the land than the public realise.” Jules Hudson: “It was all about Dig for Victory then, when every scrap of land and pair of hands was brought to bear. It’s a lovely opportunity to show the role that undaunted band of women played, and how women are still a huge part of farming’s future.”

And what about your spring walk in Herefordshire, Jules? Jules Hudson: “Yes, we wandered through the Golden Valley, the next valley over from where I live in the Wye Valley, and it's beautiful. It’s about encouraging people to make the best of what's on their doorsteps and suck in that fresh spring air.”