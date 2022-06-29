Summer on the Farm 2022: release date, presenters and everything we know

Helen Skelton is celebrating the new season in Summer on the Farm.

Summer on the Farm 2022 is heading to Channel 5 to explore the joys of the season at Cannon Hill Farm.

Summer on the Farm 2021 was a hit series last year, plus annual spring and winter visits to the farm, the second season of the live, heart-warming series will catch up with the animals on the South Yorkshire farm and investigate what summer means for rural communities around the UK.

Here is everything we know about Summer on the Farm 2022…

Summer on the Farm 2022 — when does it air?

The five-part show will air nightly in the UK from Monday, July 4 to Friday, July 8 at 8 pm on Channel 5. Each episode will also be available on My5.

Who’s presenting Summer on the Farm 2022?

Regular host Helen Skelton is back to oversee proceedings and this time she is joined by former Springwatch and Winterwatch presenter Martin Hughes-Games, who is standing in for usual co-host Jules Hudson. Cannon Hall Farm’s resident farmers, brothers Dave and Rob Nicholson, will also be back.

“Helen’s extraordinary and it's an honor working with her,” Martin tells What To Watch. “She imbues the show with energy and is supportive. I’m nervous and excited. I haven't done live telly for a long time. But I’m looking forward to it. I love the show because it's so eclectic. And good farmers are amazing guardians of the countryside and should be celebrated.”

Martin Hughes-Games will be making some animal pals in Summer on the Farm. (Image credit: Channel 5)

What else is coming up in Summer on the Farm 2022?

Helen, Martin and the Nicholsons will be trying out a variety of summer pursuits in and around the farm.

“Summer on the Farm’s like a village fete with animals!” enthuses Helen. “It’s a celebration, and hopefully it gives people some ‘feel good’. There’ll be classic rural activities — we've got knife-making, birdwatching, kayaking, sheep-shearing, hay-baling and beekeeping. Anything involving Rob and Dave competing is fun because they take it very seriously and we’ll get involved as well. I don't know how competitive Martin is or how keen he is to do hay-baling though!”

Helen will also be travelling to her native Cumbria for a special walk in honour of fellwalker Alfred Wainwright, and Martin is heading to the Kielder Observatory in Northumberland.

“We're going to be encouraging people to go stargazing,” explains Martin. “I saw the rings of Saturn — it was breathtaking — and a ‘strawberry’ moon, which I thought was named because it had a strawberry colour, but it’s because it appears when strawberries ripen.”

JLS singer and farmer JB Gill will be showcasing rural crafts including roof-thatching and will meet local food producers including cheese makers and crisp makers. Meanwhile, Dr Amir Khan will offer seasonal health tips including how to deal with hay fever and the farm’s chef, Tim Bilton, will rustle up some tasty summer dishes.

JB Bill tries his hand at roof-thatching in Summer on the Farm. (Image credit: Channel 5)

What animals will feature in Summer on the Farm?

As usual, a wide range of animals who live at Cannon Hill will appear on the show during the week and the team from Channel 5’s The Yorkshire Vet will be on hand to deal with any emergencies and imminent births.

“One of the Shire horses just had a foal, there will be Shetland foals too and lambs and pygmy goats,” reveals Helen. “They seem to time themselves well so we have live births and it’ll be all hands on deck!”