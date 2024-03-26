Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh: next episode, special guests and everything we know
Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh sees the much-loved gardener celebrating all that is great about the British countryside.
Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh is the perfect viewing for a weekend morning as the legendary horticulturist welcomes celebrity guests - and sometimes even royalty! - to rural Hampshire.
Each week Alan will cover everything from gardening, farming, arts, crafts and food tasting - giving viewers plenty of tips to try at home either in the garden or in the kitchen.
Here is everything you need to know about Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh including which famous faces will be appearing in each episode...
Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh: next episode
Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs on Sunday mornings on ITV1 at 9.30 am. Each episode is then repeated the following Saturday morning at 7.30 am on ITV1.
The next new episode of Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh airs on Sunday, March 31 at 9.30 am.
Past series of the show are available to catch up on now at ITVX.
Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh episode guide and special guests
Sunday, March 31 - Joining Alan for Easter Sunday are Derek Jacobi, Alison Steadman, Lesley Joseph, Jack Savoretti and Zucchero. Floral designer Hazel Gardiner shows off ideas that will brighten up homes, farmer Tom Davis introduces Alan to the latest woolly additions to his flock and pop-opera quartet G4 perform a number-one hit. Alan is also heading on a whistle-stop wine extravaganza as Aleesha Hansel shows us some of the best uses of grapes across the country.
Sunday, March 24 - Alan was joined by actor Julian Ovenden and broadcaster and Mastermind host Clive Myrie. David Domoney gave advice on low-growing ground cover plants, whilst interiors expert Annie Sloan gave a crash course into the world of frottage. To celebrate National Puppy Day, Alan met some adorable rehomed rescue puppies, whilst also attempting to learn a trick or two at puppy training, and wine expert Aleesha Hansel took us on a tour of wines from across Britain.
Where is Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh filmed?
Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh is filmed in the heart of rural Hampshire, where Alan lives. The TV presenter found a thatched barn to film his weekend show in, close to his own home Grade II-listed Georgian farmhouse which is set in four acres of land.
He told MailOnline: "I was selfish in that I fancied working near home. We thought, 'We need a barn, a garden and a field.' Friends in a nearby village had this lovely barn, now it's our studio."
Is there a trailer for Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh?
Sadly, there isn't a trailer for Love Your Weekend with Alan Titchmarsh, however below is a clip that will give you an idea of what the show is about as Alan interviews the Duke of Edinburgh recently on his 60th birthday...
