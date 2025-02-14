Homes Under the Hammer: next on, locations, presenters, more

Homes Under the Hammer continues in 2025, over 20 years since the property show started way back in 2003.

There's something wonderfully addictive about watching someone buy up a property at auction before renovating it and then trying to sell it for a profit. Can they succeed? Has the house got major structural problems that are going to take a fortune to fix? Much to the amazement of the presenters some people purchase a property without even getting it checked out. This does not make the main presenter Martin Roberts happy!

Here's when Homes Under the Hammer is on, what’s happening in each episode including the locations and the presenters…

Homes Under the Hammer next on and what’s happening

Friday, February 14, BBC One, 11.15 am: Martin Roberts is enamoured by a sandstone cottage in Shropshire and Jacqui Joseph falls for a retro serving hatch flat in St Albans. Dion Dublin finds a semi-detached home with a view of Burnley football ground.

Sunday, February 16, BBC One, 11.15 am: Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin and Martel Maxwell follow the progress of a terrace in Worksop, a studio apartment in Bath and a house with several flats in Liverpool.

Monday, February 17, BBC One, 11.15 am: Two brothers work on a tired boarded-up house in Widnes and turn it into the best-looking house on the street. A couple aim to add value to an auction buy in Folkestone and a developer in Dalry stands to double his money after rejigging the layout of a detached house.

Tuesday, February 18, BBC One, 11.15 am: Jacqui Joseph meets a surgeon who is keen to turn a one-bedroom flat in south London into a stylish home and in Dover she visits a mid-terrace house with a damp problem in Dover. Martin Roberts is pleasantly surprised by the condition of a semi-detached house in Plymouth.

Wednesday, February 19, BBC One, 11.15 am: The gardens of a terrace in Southampton are tamed with a smart interior to match, while developers transform a detached house in Dudley and build a row of terraces in Chesterton.

Thursday, February 20, BBC One, 11.15 am: A kitchen and bathroom fitter finds the perfect renovation in the Shropshire town of Wem — an apartment in need of a new kitchen and bathroom. Meanwhile, two families in Gillingham, Kent, and Hartlepool, Co Durham, get to work transforming tired terraces.

Friday, February 21, BBC One, 11.15 am. Martel Maxwell looks around a Cumbrian house set on three acres of land. Jacqui Joseph investigates a former pub, while Tommy Walsh is in Suffolk, where a two-bedroom mid-terrace has him cooing over the garden.

Homes Under the Hammer 2025 presenters

Dion Dublin, Martel Maxwell and Martin Roberts (Image credit: BBC/Lion TV)

Homes Under the Hammer is presented by Martin Roberts, Dion Dublin, Marti Maxwell, Tommy Walsh, Jacqui Joseph and Owain Wyn Evans.

Who's Owain Wyn Evans?

New boy Owain Wyn Evans (Image credit: BBC)

Owain Wyn Evans is the newest member of the Homes Under the Hammer presenting team. The BBC Radio 2 Early Breakfast Show presenter joined the team in the summer of 2024.



Owain Wyn Evans said at the time: "What can I say, I love a transformation dahlings! I've renovated several homes over the years and have not been afraid to get my hands dirty in the process. I love getting inspiration from others and seeing the before and after really does make this a dream job for me. I’ve watched Homes Under the Hammer for years and it is such an iconic show. Now pass me a sturdy boot and a hard hat, I can't wait to discover more fabulous home transformations with the team!"

