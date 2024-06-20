Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024: everything we know
We will finally discover what happened between Nessa and Smithy...
The Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024 is on its way, in what will be the final ever episode of the beloved sitcom.
Well, they say it's the final ever episode but given its creators, James Corden and Ruth Jones aren't that old, they might at some point be tempted to make another episode. But for now they’re saying it's the final one.
The BBC press office confirmed the worst kept secret in showbiz earlier this year that the comedy was coming back in a tweet, saying: "We'll have: A chicken bhuna, lamb bhuna, prawn bhuna, mushroom rice, bag of chips, keema naan, nine poppadoms and the last ever episode of Gavin and Stacey!!! Coming this Christmas Day on @BBCOne and @BBCiPlayer”.
Filming is taking place in the autumn. Here's everything we know about the Christmas TV highlight…
Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024: release date
The BBC has confirmed that the Gavin & Stacey Christmas special 2024 will air on Christmas Day on BBC One. We don’t have an exact time as yet.
Plot
The BBC's director of comedy Jon Petrie has described it as a "brilliant idea and a brilliant story". But as to what actually happens the show’s makers are desperately trying to ensure no spoilers leak out. The last episode, also a Christmas special, went out nearly five years ago, picking up a quite remarkable audience of over 18 million viewers.
And of course, it ended on one hell of a cliffhanger. In the final moments, Nessa and Smithy enjoyed a smoke and smiled about Neil being 12 soon. It wasn't quite Bridgerton, but Nessa did make one big heartfelt speech: "You know you're all right as you are Smithy. I won't lie, you're not everyone's cup of tea. But at the end of the day, when all said and done you're tidy… I knows it's been complicated, you and me… but I love you… no Smithy, you’re not listening. I know it’s weird like, but I do, with all my heart. So… will you marry me?”
Quite where the story will pick up after that moment is unclear. Will Smithy and Nessa be a married couple? Or did Smithy turn her down? Nearer the time we should get some first-look pictures which will give us more of a clue as to where the story is going…
Cast
James Corden returns as Smithy with Ruth Jones as Nessa. Also expected to return are Mathew Horne as Gavin, Joanna Page as Stacey, Rob Brydon as Bryn, Larry Lamb as Mick, Alison Steadman as Pam and Melanie Walters as Gwen. It's also thought that Sheridan Smith could return as Smithy’s sister Rudi.
Is there a trailer?
No, not yet.
