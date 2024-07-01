Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024: everything we know

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 is extra exciting as it will be our first chance to see the new detective.

Yes, following Ralf Little's departure as DI Neville Parker at the end of the latest series, Don Gilet was announced as his replacement.

And Don's first case as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson will feature in the Christmas special before he's seen in Death in Paradise season 14. Here's everything we know so far…

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 will likely air on Boxing Day on BBC One. This hasn’t been confirmed but Boxing Day is the normal slot the show has over the Christmas TV period. It will head to BritBox in the US.

Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 plot

The feature-length case sees Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson arrive on Saint Marie and he's not impressed! Quite why he isn't impressed isn't explained. Is he a Richard Poole (Ben Miller) type, who's unimpressed by the way the team operates? Or is he a Neville type, who has lots of allergies and finds everything a bit too much? We will find out! At the moment the BBC hasn't released many details.

Don Gilet said of joining the show: "Being offered the new lead role in Death in Paradise feels like a deeply loved and incredibly precious jewel has been placed in my hands. This is a big show, with a big heart and the love continually grows for it. It is my intention to never lose sight of that and to remain grateful, humbled and dedicated. Even during those testing times when every sinew is screaming at me to run off the set and dive into the sea, swimming pool or an ice-cold beer — whichever happens to be closer at the time!"

Death in Paradise cast

Officer Dwayne Myers (Danny John-Jules) and The Commissioner (Don Warrington) will welcome the new boy (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures)

Joining Don Gilet are regulars Don Warrington (who plays The Commissioner), Shantol Jackson (Naomi), Ginny Holder (Darlene), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine) and Danny John-Jules (Dwayne). But Joséphine Jobert has made it clear that she won’t be back as Florence. We've yet to have any guest stars announced.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.