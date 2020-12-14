Ralf Little - things you didn't know about the Death in Paradise actor

Ralf Little and Josephine Jobert - who's back for the new series - filming Death in Paradise

Ralf Little became a household name at 18 when he appeared in sitcom The Royle Family as Jim and Barbara's son, Antony. He then went on to play Johnny in Two Pints of Lager and A Packet of Crisps, earning him a place in the hearts of the nation.

But what else do we know about Ralf Little? Here are several things you probably don't know...

1. Ralf Little's got one surprising regret

Ralf has said that his greatest regret in life is breaking up a fight when he was just 17, because it earned him a broken nose. He told The Guardian: "It happened a week before I was due to start filming The Royle Family. I was trying to break up a fight and somebody whacked me. Because I was about to start filming, I couldn't go through the process to reset it, and I became known as the guy who looks as I do now."

2. Ralf is often mistaken for another famous face

Ralf has admitted that fans often get him confused with The Inbetweeners actor, Blake Harrison. Ralf told The Guardian: "I would love Johnny Depp to play me in a movie of my life, but it is more likely to be Blake Harrison, because we get mistaken for each other all the time!"

3. He's had some surprising jobs

Despite having a hugely successful acting career, Ralf has admitted that he has had some odd jobs in his time. He says that despite the fact football is his greatest love, the worst job he has ever done was woking behind the player's bar at Bolton Wanderers football club, mainly because footballers don't tip!

4. He quit medical school to become an actor

When he was at school Ralf had dreams of either becoming an actor or a doctor. When his parents told him that becoming an actor was likely to end in failure, he decided to be a doctor instead. However four weeks into medical school Ralf landed the role of Antony in The Royle Family and the rest is history. His younger brother, Ross, however, did become a doctor.

5. He's been in Death In Paradise before

Ralf has been playing DI Neville Parker in Death In Paradise since 2019, but this isn't the first time he has been in the show. Before landing the main role, Ralf appeared for just one episode six years previously.

6. He hosts a successful podcast

Ralf hosts a hilarious podcast with former Two Pints of Lager and a Packet of Crisps co-star Will Mellor, called Two Pints with Will and Ralf. The pair post regular podcasts where they share funny stories, host pub-style quizzes and ponder over pressing matter like what is the correct way to eat a biscuit. Brilliant!

As well as being a life-long supporter of Manchester United, Ralf is also a keen footballer himself. He has played for semi-professional clubs like Maidstone United, Edgware Town, Chertsey Town, and Stone Dominoes. He has also played in numerous charity matches, including Soccer Aid.

Ralf Little's Fact File

How old is he?

Ralf Little's age is 40. He was born on 8th February 1980.

Is he in a relationship?

Ralf Little is engaged to American screenplay writer, Lindsey Ferrentino.

Does he have children?

Ralf Little doesn't have any children.

Where was he born?

Ralf Little was born in Bury, Manchester.

How tall is he?

Ralf Little is 1.83 metres tall.

Instagram: @ralf.little

Twitter: @RalfLittle

