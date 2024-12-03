Don Gilet to make Death in Paradise debut earlier than expected in Christmas TV surprise

Death in Paradise fans will be delighted to hear that Don Gilet is making his debut as the new lead detective earlier than expected.

The BBC has announced its Christmas TV schedules and Death in Paradise is on earlier than normal this year. Usually, we make our festive trip to Saint Marie on Boxing Day, but this year's special, which sees Don's debut as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson, will air on Sunday, December 22 at 8.30 pm on BBC One.

Meanwhile, the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2024 will air on Friday, December 27 at 9.00 pm on BBC One (check out our Christmas TV guide for more shows to enjoy).

Beyond Paradise has a Christmas special this year (Image credit: BBC / Red Planet Pictures / Joss Barrett)

Back to Death in Paradise and the Christmas special will run for 90 minutes.

Teasing the plot of the Christmas special, the BBC says: "We're back on the beautiful island of Saint Marie, and this time with a new detective inspector in tow. Londoner Mervin Wilson ruffles some feathers as he clashes with the island's way of life. But he quickly sinks his teeth into one of the team's most puzzling murder cases yet: three men, all unconnected apart from the fact that they're dressed as Santa Claus, and seemingly all shot with the exact same gun at the exact same time. As Mervin wrangles this impossible murder, his colleagues struggle with their new boss's unusual working methods. And Dwayne's Christmas with his father doesn't exactly go to plan…"

The Death in Paradise Christmas special team (Image credit: BBC)

Joining Don Gilet are regulars Don Warrington (who plays The Commissioner), Shantol Jackson (Naomi), Ginny Holder (Darlene), Élizabeth Bourgine (Catherine) and Danny John-Jules (Dwayne).



The guest stars for the Christmas special are Jim Howick (Ghosts), Angela Griffin (The Wives), Marcus Brigstocke (The Unbelievable Truth), Steven Hartley (Happy Valley), Elizabeth Carling (Hotel Portofino), Michael Salami (Supacell) and Dex Lee (Doctors).

The Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 will air on Sunday, December 22 at 8.30 pm on BBC One. The Beyond Paradise Christmas special will air on Friday December 27 at 9.00 pm on BBC One. See our TV Guide for full listings.

