Timothy Spall's murder mystery comedy gets BBC1 release date at last — and it features a Gavin & Stacey star
Death Valley sees Spall play an actor who turns detective
Timothy Spall's new detective comedy Death Valley will be heading to BBC One in May, the broadcaster has finally confirmed.
Death Valley, which is six parts, will begin on BBC One on Sunday, May 25 at 8.15 pm [see our TV Guide for full listings].
Set in Wales, Spall stars as John Chapel, a retired actor and star of the hit fictional detective TV show Caesar.
But when John's neighbor is murdered, Chapel forms an unlikely partnership with Detective Sergeant Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth). Also in the cast is Steffan Rhodri, best known as bus driver Dave Coaches in Gavin & Stacey, who plays DCI Clarke. And Alexandria Riley as a character called Baxter.
The BBC teases: "Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations.
"When John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they’re inevitably up in each other’s personal business. Despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend, and unwittingly help one another move on from the past."
Timothy Spall says: "I'm really looking forward to teaming up with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth and the fantastically talented team of creatives and technicians on this new and unique comedy-drama.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
"I’m relishing the prospect of getting stuck in as we embark on creating this truly oddball detective duo who develop their unusual combined eccentric skills to hilarious and surprisingly successful effect in beautiful rural Wales and its gorgeous towns and villages.”
After starring in the true crime drama The Sixth Commandment, Death Valley gives Spall a chance to show off his comedy side. The series sounds like it will have the vibe of shows like Shakespeare and Hathaway and Father Brown.
Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC says: "This series has all the hallmarks of a BBC Comedy classic; it’s the perfect comedy drama caper which never forgets the funny. We feel thoroughly spoiled to have such a wonderful cast on board."
Death Valley, written and created by Paul Doolan (Mammoth, Trollied), feels like it has the potential to be one of the best BBC dramas of the year.
Death Valley will begin on BBC One on May 25 at 8.15 pm on BBC One.
David is the What To Watch Editor and has over 20 years of experience in television journalism. He is currently writing about the latest television and film news for What To Watch.
Before working for What To Watch, David spent many years working for TV Times magazine, interviewing some of television's most famous stars including Hollywood actor Kiefer Sutherland, singer Lionel Richie and wildlife legend Sir David Attenborough.
David started out as a writer for TV Times before becoming the title's deputy features editor and then features editor. During his time on TV Times, David also helped run the annual TV Times Awards. David is a huge Death in Paradise fan, although he's still failed to solve a case before the show's detective! He also loves James Bond and controversially thinks that Timothy Dalton was an excellent 007.
Other than watching and writing about telly, David loves playing cricket, going to the cinema, trying to improve his tennis and chasing about after his kids!
