Timothy Spall's murder mystery comedy gets BBC1 release date at last — and it features a Gavin & Stacey star

Timothy Spall's new detective comedy Death Valley will be heading to BBC One in May, the broadcaster has finally confirmed.

Death Valley, which is six parts, will begin on BBC One on Sunday, May 25 at 8.15 pm [see our TV Guide for full listings].

What's occurring? Gavin & Stacey's Steffan Rhodri plays DCI Clarke (Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway)

Set in Wales, Spall stars as John Chapel, a retired actor and star of the hit fictional detective TV show Caesar.

But when John's neighbor is murdered, Chapel forms an unlikely partnership with Detective Sergeant Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth). Also in the cast is Steffan Rhodri, best known as bus driver Dave Coaches in Gavin & Stacey, who plays DCI Clarke. And Alexandria Riley as a character called Baxter.

The BBC teases: "Every week, they get to the bottom of gripping murders, with various stunning Welsh locations providing a backdrop to their investigations.

"When John and Janie are not arguing about a case, they’re inevitably up in each other’s personal business. Despite their differences, they soon realise they are the closest thing each other has to a best friend, and unwittingly help one another move on from the past."

Baxter (Alexandria Riley) and Janie Mallowan (Gwyneth Keyworth) (Image credit: BBC/BBC Studios/Simon Ridgway)

Timothy Spall says: "I'm really looking forward to teaming up with the brilliant Gwyneth Keyworth and the fantastically talented team of creatives and technicians on this new and unique comedy-drama.

"I’m relishing the prospect of getting stuck in as we embark on creating this truly oddball detective duo who develop their unusual combined eccentric skills to hilarious and surprisingly successful effect in beautiful rural Wales and its gorgeous towns and villages.”

After starring in the true crime drama The Sixth Commandment, Death Valley gives Spall a chance to show off his comedy side. The series sounds like it will have the vibe of shows like Shakespeare and Hathaway and Father Brown.

Spall as Peter Farquhar in The Sixth Commandment (Image credit: BBC)

Jon Petrie, Director of Comedy at the BBC says: "This series has all the hallmarks of a BBC Comedy classic; it’s the perfect comedy drama caper which never forgets the funny. We feel thoroughly spoiled to have such a wonderful cast on board."

Death Valley, written and created by Paul Doolan (Mammoth, Trollied), feels like it has the potential to be one of the best BBC dramas of the year.

