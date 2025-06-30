Why Beyond the Gates is not airing new episodes June 30-July 4

In a big shock in the soap world, CBS has opted not to air a new episode of one of its daytime soaps during the week of June 30. If you haven’t heard, from June 30 to July 4, Beyond the Gates is not airing a new episode, marking an extremely rare occurrence in the US soap world (we can’t even recall in recent memory when a planned week-long preemption has occurred with a soap.)

Naturally, fans of the Beyond the Gates have found themselves incredibly frustrated with the announcement that they aren’t getting a new episode of the series for an entire week. Check out just a few of the more tame posts we found on X (formerly Twitter).

CBS can forget me watching anything on their channel for the upcoming week, especially YR, I was kind of watching this past week to see Billy Flynn. But no new #BTG no CBS, no watching! https://t.co/hwqjGwMj7dJune 28, 2025

I was just reminded that there are no new #BeyondTheGates episodes this week.#BTG pic.twitter.com/Ra5TVwZ37XJune 30, 2025

CBS should be ashamed of themselves why does #BTG got to take a whole week off when your other 2 soaps on the same network got brand new episodes this week. Do better. #BeyondTheGatesJune 30, 2025

no shows all week long #BeyondTheGates #BTG #BeyondTheGatesCBS pic.twitter.com/DsMF8tmjogJune 30, 2025

With all that being said, the big question arises as to why CBS is taking a break in the rollout of new Beyond the Gates episodes. From our research, there doesn’t appear to be a set reason provided by the network. Furthermore, the series creator, Michele Van Jean, had this to say about the week-long preemption:

"To those asking: preemption-rerun decisions are made way above my pay grade so no insight into that. The good news is the upcoming reruns are premiere week so those of you who missed it can catch up with how it all began. #BeyondTheGates #BTG"

Additionally, upon seeing the fan reaction to the Beyond the Gates news, Van Jean stated, “Just want to say to our #BeyondTheGates peeps, I love your passion for the show. And I thank you for it. #BTG.”

So while we don’t have a concrete reason for the preemption, viewers fortunately will still get to see episodes of Beyond the Gates this week as reruns will air. And in case you’re wondering, new episodes of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful are airing during the week of June 30.

Unfortunately, this all boils down to us all having to wait a little longer to see what horrible thing Martin (Brandon Claybon) did in his past, how Dani (Karla Mosley) will react to seeing Andre (Sean Freeman) with Ashley (Jen Jacob) and what's next in this Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) criminal investigation. Check out what’s to come when Beyond the Gates resumes rolling out new episodes.

📺 Preview for the next #BeyondTheGates #BTG No new episodes air until July 7. pic.twitter.com/NMsxWsfSSuJune 27, 2025