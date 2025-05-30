Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani right about Hayley’s pregnancy?

Beyond the Gates has rolled out its first official baby storyline, and the expectant mother-to-be is none other than Hayley (Marquita Goings). Of course, she and Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) are thrilled by the pregnancy news, but the rest of Fairmont Crest aren’t exactly sending well-wishes and congratulations. Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla) condemned the baby to being an outsider like Hayley, Martin (Brandon Claybon) was condescending in wishing Hayley luck having Bill’s baby and then there’s Dani (Karla Mosley).

It shouldn’t have been a surprise to anyone that Dani didn’t take the revelation of Hayley’s pregnancy well. Dani loathes Hayley for “replacing” her in Bill’s life, and now that Hayley is carrying Bill’s child, Dani can no longer claim that she’s the only mother of Bill’s children.

Marquita Goings , Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Upon hearing the baby news, Dani stomped over to Bill and Hayley’s home, hurling accusations. Dani boldly claimed Hayley isn’t pregnant at all and accused the new Mrs. Bill Hamilton of orchestrating a scheme to trap Bill (despite Hayley already being married to him). This accusation came after Dani floated the theory to Chelsea that if Hayley is pregnant, perhaps it’s not Bill’s child.

Although the allegations are baseless as of reporting, we’ve started to wonder if maybe Dani is right. Is there something suspicious about Hayley’s pregnancy?

Now we don’t believe Hayley cheated on Bill. Especially after all the public scrutiny she’s had to endure to be with him in the first place. However, we can’t rule out the possibility that she believes she’s pregnant, but later goes to a doctor to confirm that she’s not. It’s not immediately clear why Hayley is certain she’s with child, so she could have taken an at-home pregnancy test and gotten a false-positive result.

Karla Mosley, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Karla Mosley as Dani upset in Beyond the Gates)

Should that be the case and Hayley learns she’s not pregnant in a doctor’s office, we think rather than tell Bill the truth, she’ll do her best to conceive quickly, just so she doesn’t have to face the “I told you so” from Dani. It’s not hard to imagine, though, that as Hayley tries to conceive with Bill again, something happens to him that renders him temporarily incapable of performing his duties. With him having issues with his heart lately, perhaps he has a heart attack. Then, panicking, perhaps Hayley turns to other means to get pregnant with someone else’s kid, only to pass the child off as Bill’s.

We understand this sounds like a wild and crazy prospect, but this is the soap world. So in actuality, it’s rather appropriate.

