Beyond the Gates spoilers: Dani sends Andre into Ashley’s arms, but is #Dandre over?
If so, will Dani and Andre live to regret it?
What started out as a torrid sexual relationship on Beyond the Gates has slowly become our favorite coupling, and the duo isn’t even official. Of course, we’re referring to Dani (Karla Mosley) and Andre (Sean Freeman).
Dani and Andre are quite the dynamic duo in our eyes. They’re two highly attractive people, and while their passion always jumps off the screen when they’re in intimate moments, over the last few weeks, they’ve developed quite the connection beyond just romps in the hay. He’s been her confidant as she’s tried to get Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) out of her system, and he’s helped her stop coping with devastating heartbreak using alcohol. On the other hand, we’d argue that Dani has aided Andre in getting over Ashley’s (Jen Jacob) rejection, and Dani assisted him in smoothing things over between him and Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix).
Despite their sexual chemistry and their growing personal bond, Dani and Andre still haven’t made things official, not for Andre’s lack of trying. In the Beyond the Gates’ episode that aired on May 19, after another hot and steamy encounter, Andre sought to be something more with Dani, and she countered that she essentially needs to rediscover herself again before jumping into a relationship with him.
Now, going back to Ashley, her relationship with Derek (Ben Gavin) has been in a slow decline ever since they moved in with each other. They’ve managed to get on each other’s last nerves, and look like they’re on the verge of Splittsville. Should that happen, Ashley may have her eye set on Andre in the very near future.
If Andre and Ashley manage to get together after all this time, we have a feeling that their anticipated courtship won’t pan out as they envisioned. Andre is likely to learn he has more chemistry with Dani and a deeper connection, which will prove disheartening for Ashley.
Additionally, we suspect Dani may have a change of heart once she starts to feel Andre pull away. Once Andre doesn’t answer her beck and call to come over. Furthermore, what if Dani catches Ashley and Andre in a close encounter and becomes jealous? With Andre having lingering feelings for Dani, and Dani liking Andre more than she cares to admit at the moment, that doesn’t spell great news for an Andre and Ashley pairing.
New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.
Terrell Smith has a diverse writing background having penned material for a wide array of clients including the federal government and Bravo television personalities. When he’s not writing as Terrell, he’s writing under his pseudonym Tavion Scott, creating scripts for his audio drama podcasts. Terrell is a huge fan of great storytelling when it comes to television and film. Some of his favorite shows include Abbot Elementary, Matlock, The Lincoln Lawyer, Survival of the Thickest, The Pitt and Godfather of Harlem. And a fun fact is he's completely dialed into Bravo Universe and The Young and the Restless (thanks to his grandmother).
