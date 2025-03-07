Beyond the Gates spoilers: Andre’s fortune in danger?

As the pieces to the Beyond the Gates puzzle continue to come into place, we continue to be riddled with theories about the skeletons yet to fall out of the closets of the residents of Fairmont Crest.

For example, is Hayley (Marquita Goings) really that naive (and frankly selfish) to believe she can again become close to the Dupree family after all she did, or is she working a more nefarious angle? Elsewhere, what could Anita (Tamara Tunie) be hiding? Is she like The Bold and the Beautiful's dearly departed matriarch, Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery), and hiding the true paternity of one of her children? (If so, our money is on Dani [Karla Mosley].)

Oh, and what is Bill’s (Timon Kyle Durrett) next card to play with the Duprees? Is it possible he’ll recruit a surprising close ally from among the Duprees’ inner circle to help him keep the family in his debt?

Maurice Johnson, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: CBS)

Let’s talk about the rich and handsome photographer, Andre (Sean Freeman). He was introduced as the nephew of Ted Richardson (Maurice Johnson), and when Andre was younger, the good doc and his wife Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) took him into their home after his parents tragically died. In the wake of their loss, Andre inherited a good deal of money which has allowed him to be a photographer and travel the world. Additionally, according to everyone’s favorite busybody nurse, Andre is also a bit of a playboy.

It’s his alleged playboy ways that we’re focused on. It just seems as if Beyond the Gates’ writers may be laying the foundation for a good old-fashioned unknown secret child. What if he unknowingly fathered a child with a woman, and the woman sooner or later comes into the picture ready to make sure Andre does his part to take care of the kid? We’re talking about a potential child support suit, which could put a dent in his pocket.

Trisha Mann-Grant, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Now sure, Andre’s uncle Ted is currently in the midst of his own secret child conundrum, so it doesn’t seem likely that issues of paternity could strike in the same family so quickly. But we’re not entirely convinced that Eva (Ambyr Michelle) is Ted’s daughter, and Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) isn’t making up a story because she’s criminally insane and obsessed with him. Plus, we have to consider that like The Bold and the Beautiful, the “playboy” of the series has one or more kids out there (look at Bill [Don Diamont]) to come into the picture. The potential story arc of Andre would be a classic of daytime.

Again, we have no proof that Andre has an unknown child yet. We’re simply raising the possibility. We’ll just have to stay tuned to see what unique drama he’ll bring other than his secret rendezvous with Dani and crush on Ashley (Jen Jacob).

