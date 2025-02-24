Beyond the Gates spoilers: was Dani faithful in her marriage?

The new kid is officially on the block as Beyond the Gates stormed the airwaves on February 24. As we’ve previously stated in our Beyond the Gates review, the show is a must-watch for soap lovers, and we’re anticipating some great things ahead.

One character in particular from the Beyond the Gates cast who instantly draws your eyes as a viewer is Dani Dupree (Karla Mosley). She’s a fiery ball of energy who certainly knows how to bring the drama. However, her dramatic path forward is largely understandable given how her husband Bill (Timon Durrett) cheated on her with family friend Hayley (Marquita Goings). Not only that, but Bill is marrying Hayley and is insistent on throwing his wife-to-be in his ex’s face. Bill’s cavalier behavior certainly paints him as the villain of the series.

With that being said, one thing we noticed as Dani unpacked her husband’s disrespect, was the fact that she said Bill had a history of cheating on her. He apparently had multiple affairs during the course of their marriage, and she looked the other way, professing to love him regardless. However, did she really take the disrespect and not respond in kind? Or did Dani have a secret affair of her own in revenge for her husband’s philandering ways?

We tend to think the latter. Seeing how reactive Dani’s personality is so far, we find it hard to believe that she did absolutely nothing as her husband repeatedly betrayed her. Plus, she herself stated that she gave up her career for the man and elevated his life. It just seems unlikely that she didn’t venture out to get payback in some form or fashion.

Unfortunately, we can’t say for sure who Dani may have had an affair with, if she had one at all. We’d have to see her interact with more characters first and watch for her to drop a few more hints. But if our hunch proves correct, we imagine that Beyond the Gates would make the very soapy move of calling into question the paternity of Dani and Bill’s youngest child, Chelsea (RhonniRose Mantilla). After all, what’s a soap without a few paternity scandals here and there?

By the way, we'll also be looking to see if there is any future Beyond the Gates crossover with The Bold and the Beautiful, given there is ample opportunity for that to occur.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.