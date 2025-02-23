Beyond the Gates is CBS’ brand-new daytime soap, developed in collaboration with the NAACP. The show centers on the political, powerful and wealthy Dupree family who live in an exclusive gated community outside of Washington, D.C. The Richardson family and Hamilton family are also featured heavily.

Beyond the Gates is the first Black-led soap to premiere in over 30 years. The showrunner, Michele Val Jean, is known for her long history as a writer on both General Hospital and The Bold And The Beautiful.

So just who are the characters leading the charge in this new endeavor and the actors who play them? Here’s your chance to meet the Beyond the Gates cast. (By the way, check out why WTW says Beyond the Gates is a must-watch.)

Tamara Tunie as Anita Dupree

(Image credit: CBS)

Anita Dupree is the powerful matriarch of the Dupree clan. She is married to Vernon, a retired senator. She was a famous singer but is now herself retired. Anita is glamorous and successful, but she’s got a toughness that comes from her upbringing in Chicago.

Tamra Tunie previously starred in Law & Order: SVU and As the World Turns.

Clifton Davis as Vernon Dupree

(Image credit: CBS)

Vernon is a politician who knows how to play the game in D.C. and in the centers of power around it. During his career, he was instrumental in the Civil Rights movement, and he’s a kind and humble man who nevertheless can get things done. He’s the patriarch of the Duprees. Married to Anita, and father to Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Dani Dupree.

Clifton Davis previously starred in Amen and Madam Secretary.

Karla Mosley as Dani Dupree Hamilton

(Image credit: CBS)

Dani Dupree Hamilton is one of two Dupree daughters. She’s a former successful model who gave up her career to marry her ex-husband, Bill Hamilton, and to manage her child’s modeling and social media career. She’s the free-spirited wild child of the family.

Karla Mosley previously starred in Burn After Reading and The Bold and the Beautiful.

Daphnee Duplaix as Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson

(Image credit: CBS)

Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson is the other Dupree daughter. According to her character description, she’s “a high-achieving and competitive philanthropist and psychiatrist, and exudes warmth, empathy and compassion. Nicole’s success in life extends to her marriage to her surgeon husband, Ted Richardson. She has the perfect life… from the outside.”

Daphnee Duplaix previously starred in One Life to Live and RSVP.

Maurice Johnson as Ted Richardson

(Image credit: CBS)

Ted is a talented plastic surgeon who has a very exclusive practice and clients who run in the most elite circles in the country. The character description reveals that women from all over the country try to get on his waiting list, and pay big money to do it. Ted loves his life and his wife. He sleeps well at night, certain that his past will never disrupt his perfect world. Or will it?

Maurice Johnson previously starred in God's Not Dead: In God We Trust and What Lies Under the Tree.

Colby Muhammad as Katherine ‘Kat’ Richardson

(Image credit: CBS)

Kat is described as “Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson’s miracle baby. She is the younger sister of Martin Richardson and lives in her parents’ guest house.

“Kat’s been indulged all her life, which has made her spoiled, entitled and dismissive of those she considers beneath her. She’s confident and secure, and she has never doubted herself or her privileged position in the world. She doesn’t like to share but doesn’t know that the day when she is forced to may be fast approaching.”

Colby Muhammad previously starred in Doing It Wrong.

Brandon Claybon as Martin Richardson

(Image credit: CBS)

Martin is the oldest child of Dr. Nicole Dupree Richardson and Ted Richardson. Martin is a congressman who lives outside ‘the gates’ with his husband Bradly, and two adopted children. He’s personable but ambitious, and he wants to be the first openly gay Black President. But his husband may not share his enthusiasm for a life in the spotlight.

Brandon Claybon previously starred in Zatima.

RhonniRose Mantilla as Chelsea Hamilton

(Image credit: CBS)

Chelsea is the youngest daughter of Dani and Bill, and the baby sister of Naomi. She’s a successful model, but not really a fan of her career as she’s living out Dani’s dreams. Instead, she’d rather build her brand by designing purses. CBS also notes Chelsea “indulges in the good things in life, like beautiful people, parties, her new condo in D.C.”

Sean Freeman as Andre Richardson

(Image credit: CBS)

Andre Richardson is a rich playboy who is Ted Richardson’s nephew. He’s independently wealthy thanks to an inheritance from his parents, who died when he was young. He’s pursuing a photography career now, but that could change in the future. He’s more grounded than he seems, and the people closest to him can see through the playboy ways to the smart, serious, strong man underneath.

Sean Freeman previously starred in Finding Happy and Tales.

Timon Durrett as Bill Hamilton

(Image credit: CBS)

Bill Hamilton and ex-wife Dani Dupree don’t have a great relationship, and Dani doesn’t have a lot of good things to say about him. According to Bill’s official description, “Bill is an opportunist, publicity hound and narcissist, according to his ex-wife, Dani. He is a charismatic and calculated criminal defense attorney who is well-connected, well-received and gets what he wants by any means necessary.”

Timon Durrett previously starred in Queen Sugar and Cheaper by the Dozen.

Arielle Prepetit as Naomi Hamilton Hawthorne

(Image credit: CBS)

Naomi is “Dani Dupree and Bill Hamilton’s oldest daughter and Chelsea’s older sister. Naomi lives outside ‘the gates’ in Washington, D.C., where she humbly serves as a civil attorney. She’s whip-smart and the only one in the Dupree family who inherited her grandmother Anita Dupree’s gift for singing, which bonds them.” Naomi and Chelsea often disagree because of their wildly different ways of viewing the world.

Arielle Prepetit previously starred in Bull Street and The System.

Marquita Goings as Hayley Lawson

(Image credit: CBS)

Hayley is described in the official cast descriptions as “a paralegal at Bill Hamilton’s firm. Hayley is gorgeous, intelligent, charming, witty and the new fiancée of Dani Dupree’s ex-husband, Bill Hamilton. Considered a husband-stealing tramp in Dani’s circle, Hayley is nothing if not confident. With time, patience, charm and effort, she will try to win them over – and if not, so what? Hayley has what matters: Bill.”

Marquita Goings previously starred in Zatima and Woke.

So all in all, should you watch Beyond the Gates? Absolutely. New episodes air weekdays on CBS, and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus.