Is Beyond the Gates connected to The Bold and the Beautiful?

Soap fans across the US are excited about the first new daytime soap in decades, Beyond the Gates (including the WTW team who has given Beyond the Gates rave reviews). But many are also wondering if Beyond the Gates will connect in some way to The Bold and the Beautiful.

That’s because the creator, showrunner and executive producer of Beyond the Gates, Michele Val Jean, was one of the writers working on The Bold and the Beautiful for 12 years. Plus, the soaps share a home on CBS. So since The Bold and the Beautiful is the spin-off of The Young and the Restless already, is there a chance all three worlds are connected? Here’s what we know.

Opposite coasts

There are some potential connections between the two soaps, but location isn’t one of them. The Bold and the Beautiful is set in Los Angeles, and Beyond the Gates is set in a Maryland suburb, just outside of Washington, D.C.

The CBS press release for Beyond the Gates describes the location of the soap as:

“set in a leafy Maryland suburb just outside of Washington, D.C., and in one the most affluent African American counties in the United States. Here you’ll find a posh gated community with winding tree-lined streets and luxurious mansions to call home.

At the center of this community are the Duprees, a powerful and prestigious multi-generational family that is the very definition of Black royalty. But behind these pristine walls and lush, manicured gardens are juicy secrets and scandals waiting to be uncovered. And those who live outside these gates are watching closely. These are the places where our characters live, love, work and play. Those who have “made it” and those who haven’t are all trying to navigate life … and some with more grace than others.”

Based on that description it seems like the characters in Beyond the Gates won’t have much in common with the power-wielding Forresters on The Bold and the Beautiful either.

Could The Bold And The Beautiful and Beyond The Gates have character connections?

Karla Mosley and Tamara Tunie, Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

Based on the character descriptions of the Duprees and the Richardsons in Beyond the Gates there may be some potentially interesting opportunities for the two soaps to intersect. The first opportunity could come from the matriarch of the Dupree clan, Anita (Tamara Tunie).

Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) is a famous former singer who grew up in Chicago. The great Stephanie Douglas (Susan Flannery), from The Bold and the Beautiful, was the daughter of a powerful Chicago businessman named John Douglas. Depending on family history, it’s possible that Anita’s family and the Douglas family had some interactions in Chicago that could link the two shows. Anita’s past success as a singer also means that she probably has a lot of contacts in the entertainment industry in LA, and that some of her contacts could overlap with the Forresters.

Another potential connection could come from Anita’s daughter, Dani Dupree Hamilton (Karla Mosley). Dani is a former model, so it’s possible that during her modeling career, she worked on campaigns for Forrester Creations.

Additionally, Dani manages her daughter Chelsea’s (RhonniRose Mantilla) modeling and social media influencer career. So it’s also possible that Chelsea could be involved in a modeling or a social media campaign for Forrester Creations or one of the businesses under the Forrester umbrella.

Furthermore, there could be a connection between the two soaps via the Beyond the Gates character Andre Richardson (Sean Freeman). Andre is independently wealthy thanks to a double fortune inherited from his parents, who both died when he was young. Being independently wealthy gave Andre a lot of options for his future, and he chose to become a photographer. He has photographed Chelsea in the past, so it’s possible he could have been a freelance photographer for Forrester Creations or could work for them in the future.

The final verdict

So far, no crossovers between Beyond the Gates and The Bold and the Beautiful have been announced. However, that doesn’t mean there won’t be any. Beyond the Gates is just getting started, so who knows what Michele Val Jean has planned for the Duprees and their associated family members.

Let’s just say we won’t be surprised if William Bell (the creator of The Young and the Restless and The Bold and the Beautiful) and Val Jean just may have a collaboration in the works. But we also have to keep in mind, that during these early days of Beyond the Gates, there doesn’t appear to be a firm connection between the two shows, or with The Young and the Restless.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates and The Bold and the Beautiful air weekdays on CBS. Episodes become available to stream the next day on Paramount Plus.