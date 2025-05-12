CBS is right for renewing Beyond the Gates, as I need answers to these three theories

After a breakout premiere season, CBS’ new hit soap Beyond the Gates has officially been renewed for season 2. This is wonderful news for those who have found themselves locked into all the drama that’s unfolding in Fairmont Crest. Personally, I can’t get enough of Dani’s (Karla Mosley) dramatic antics and her hot and steamy love affair with Andre (Sean Freeman). And as much as I find her antics beyond bonkers, I love Leslie (Trisha Mann-Grant) and her 100 wigs that come along with 100 schemes.

With all that being said, I’m looking forward to Beyond the Gates getting bigger and better in season 2, with more surprising reveals. Since the show kicked off, I developed a few theories about members of the Duprees, which I hope to see develop in the season 2 episodes. I imagine season 1 has all it can handle with Martin’s (Brandon Claybon) mystery still lingering, Leslie’s crimes yet to be public knowledge and Dani and Andre’s love affair not making its way around the gossip circles in the fictional DC suburbs.

Here are my top three Beyond the Gates theories I hope unfold in season 2.

One of Vernon’s daughters is not his daughter

The Dupree family seems to have many secrets, and I’ve long suspected that Anita Dupree (Tamara Tunie) could be holding onto a whopper. Stephanie Forrester (Susan Flannery) on The Bold and the Beautiful and Dina Abbott Mergeron (Marla Adams) on The Young and the Restless were both matriarchs of their families who held a secret about the paternity of one of their children from their husbands. Going along in this soap tradition, I just figure Anita could be hiding from Vernon (Clifton Davis) and her family that either Nicole (Daphnée Duplaix) or Dani isn’t Vernon’s daughter.

Dani had cheated on Bill

Karla Mosley in Beyond the Gates (Image credit: Quantrell Colbert/CBS)

It’s been well-established that Bill (Timon Kyle Durrett) is the wicked warlock of Fairmont Crest. The way he trashed his marriage, married Hayley (Marquita Goings) and then threw the new marriage in Dani’s face is downright reprehensible. But with that being said, it’s never sat right with me that Dani claimed to know about Bill’s knack for cheating on her for years while she apparently sat by as the dutiful wife. Considering how explosive her personality has been post-divorce, I’m wondering if she once cheated on Bill but it has yet to come to light? That’s a revelation that would likely crush Bill’s inflated ego, and I’d love to see that happen.

The truth about Andre’s parents is revealed

As the story goes so far, Andre’s parents died in a plane crash when he was younger. However, is that true? Is there something more nefarious about their deaths that has yet to be shared, but is ready to be revealed and rock the Duprees/Richardsons to their core? Ted (Maurice Johnson) has been rather honest about his affair with his nephew, but that doesn’t mean Ted isn’t hiding more secrets.

New episodes of Beyond the Gates air weekdays on CBS and become available to stream the day after on Paramount Plus .