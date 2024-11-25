Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2024: everything we know

The Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2024 will see DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall) back on the case for some festive mysteries in Shipton Abbott.

Yes, it really is getting rather crowded in the so-called "Paraverse" with Aussie spin-off Return to Paradise currently airing on BBC One, while we also have the Death in Paradise Christmas special 2024 to look forward to as Don Gilet makes his debut as the new lead detective.

Plus there's also a new series of Beyond Paradise and Death in Paradise to look forward to in 2025. And possibly a second series of Return to Paradise assuming it goes well and gets recommissioned.

Here's everything we know about the Beyond Paradise Christmas special 2024…

While there's no official word yet from the BBC last year's special aired on Christmas Eve on BBC One at 9 pm, so we wouldn't be at all surprised if this year's special airs then. We have a Christmas TV guide with all the big shows to look forward to this Christmas. It will be available on BritBox in the US.

What's the plot?

Spoilers ahead if you've not finished watching Beyond Paradise season 2… so Humphrey and Martha (Sally Bretton) were meant to get married in the final episode of the series, but it all got a bit much and they didn't. So the Christmas special will hopefully move this plot along.

Some plot details via BritBox have been released. Humphrey and the team are called in when a man is haunted by the ghost of his dead wife. Humphrey thinks there's a logical explanation but matters are confused when he sees the ghost! Kelby has his own big case to deal with — the Virgin Mary has vanished from the local church. Plus Martha has trouble connecting with foster teenager Jaiden.

It will be interesting to see if there's any crossover with Return to Paradise. Perhaps Humphrey has an Aussie relative living in Dolphin Cove? With DI Jack Mooney turning up in Return to Paradise, there's been a crossover between Death in Paradise and the Aussie spin-off. DI Neville Parker turned up in Beyond Paradise when Humphrey went to Saint Marie. So surely it's time to join everything up with a Beyond Paradise/Return to Paradise crossover?

Beyond Paradise cast

(Image credit: BBC)

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star again. Also in the cast are Zahra Ahmadi (The Bay, Tracey Ullman's Show, EastEnders) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys, Derry Girls) as PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair) playing office support civilian, Margo Martins. There are no guest stars announced yet.

Is there a trailer?

No, not yet.

Behind the scenes and more

Created by Robert Thorogood and Tony Jordan, Beyond Paradise is a co-commission between the BBC and BritBox International and is produced by Red Planet Pictures, part of the Asacha Media Group company, which was recently acquired by Fremantle. Tony Jordan, Tim Key and Belinda Campbell are executive producers for Red Planet Pictures, Danielle Scott-Haughton for the BBC and Robert Schildhouse and Stephen Nye for BritBox International. Lindsay Hughes is producer.