Return to Paradise season 2 confirmed after axe fears — and it's already filming

Return to Paradise season 2 has at last been officially confirmed after fears that the Aussie Death in Paradise spin-off had been axed.

Return to Paradise aired last year, and fans had hoped for a swift recommission. However, as the months went by, viewers wondered if they'd seen the last of DI Mackenzie Clarke (Anna Samson) and Detective Senior Constable Colin Cartwright (Lloyd Griffith). However, Lloyd has tweeted out the news that the show is returning, and even more excitingly, he added that filming had already started.

LOOK WHO’S RETURNED TO PARADISE!! I’m back down under filming season 2 of @ReturnPOfficial. Lovely stuff. Get ready to be spammed with Aussie tweets. Season 2 will be ‘hitting the screens’ later this year on ABC (Aus) and BBC (UK) 🪃 🐬 🏝️ pic.twitter.com/45N9ZME4JLApril 17, 2025

Lloyd also revealed that fans are likely to see Return to Paradise season 2 on screen later this year on BBC One, while US fans will probably have to wait a little longer for it to hit BritBox.

The first series of Return to Paradise saw DI Mackenzie Clarke have to reluctantly return to Australia to her hometown of Dolphin Cove while she was under investigation in the UK. She wasn’t exactly popular in Dolphin Cove after ditching popular local boy Glenn Strong (Tai Hara).

However, her team eventually warmed to her as she solved a string of outlandish murders, including a killing at the bowls club. Spoilers ahead if you've not finished season one!

(Image credit: Red Planet / BBC Studios / John Platt)

But at the end of series one, she was ready to head back to the UK after being cleared. However, season 2 has been set up perfectly because in the final moments of the last episode, she heard her ex Glenn say to their pet dog that he still loved her. It also seems clear that Mackenzie still has feelings for Glenn, so we expect their relationship to develop in the second series.

We also hope to see more of Death in Paradise legend Ardal O’Hanlon, who reprised his character, DI Jack Mooney, for the series. Mooney is Mackenzie’s boss back at New Scotland Yard, might be put in an appearance?

Return to Paradise season 2 will return later this year.