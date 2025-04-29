Death in Paradise gives a hugely exciting new series update

The makers of Death in Paradise have revealed that filming has started on the new series.

Yes, the cameras are rolling on Death in Paradise season 15 right now in Guadeloupe, which doubles for the fictional island of Saint Marie, a beautiful island when you don't consider all the hideous murders that take place! On Instagram, the BBC put a photo out of the clapperboard for scene 1, take 1 of the new series. Adding: "Filming has begun this week in Guadeloupe on the brand new series of Death in Paradise.”

A post shared by Death In Paradise (@deathinparadiseofficial) A photo posted by on

Don Gilet will return as DI Mervin Wilson, having made his debut in the Christmas special before continuing to lead the show in Death in Paradise season 14, which recently came to a close on BBC One.

Mervin was initially loathed by his colleagues as he belittled Saint Marie and upset everyone by being rude. However, the team began to warm to him when they heard he’d come to the island to find out the truth about his mother. Spoilers ahead if you’ve not seen the end of series 14…

Mervin got nicer as the series went on (Image credit: BBC/Red Planet Pictures)

So, Mervin eventually discovered his mother had been murdered! But just as he was about to go back to the UK, he found out he had a brother called Solomon Clarke.

Death in Paradise season 15 will then see Mervin most likely get to know his brother Solomon. We will also get a new commissioner after Selwyn Patterson (Don Warrington) decided not to continue in the post.

It continues to be an exciting time in the so-called Paraverse. After a long wait, it was recently revealed that we would be getting a second series of the Aussie spin-off Return to Paradise. That show follows ex-Home and Away star Anna Samson as DI Mackenzie Clarke, a London cop who’s forced to return home to Dolphin Cove in Australia when she’s put under investigation.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Return to Paradise is also filming now! (Image credit: John Platt/BBC)

Meanwhile, Beyond Paradise season 3 is currently being shown on BBC One, featuring DI Humphrey Goodman (Kris Marshall), who’s swapped Saint Marie for Devon.