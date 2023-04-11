Beyond Paradise season 2: cast, plot, and everything we know

Beyond Paradise season 2 will once again follow the adventures of DI Humphrey Goodman, played by Kris Marshall.

The first series of the Death in Paradise spin-off was a huge hit, so it's no surprise that the BBC has ordered a new six-part series and even a Christmas special.

Tim Key, Executive Producer, Red Planet Pictures says: "We’ve been blown away by the audience response to the show and are so happy that people have taken it to their hearts. We can’t wait to get our amazing cast back together to continue the story — and to be able to pay a visit to Shipton Abbott at Christmas is even better."

Lindsay Salt, Director of BBC Drama adds: "I’m beyond excited to return to Shipton Abbott for both a Christmas special and second series of Beyond Paradise. The response from BBC viewers to series one has been a joy to see, and like its millions of fans I'm intrigued to find out what new mysteries lie in store for Humphrey, Martha and the team.”

Warning spoilers ahead if you've not watched the final episode of the first series...

Beyond Paradise season 2 is likely to begin in February 2024. The BBC is yet to confirm this but with filming expected to take place in the summer of 2023, this seems the most likely date. The BBC is likely to air Beyond Paradise as the latest series of Death in Paradise comes to a close.

Beyond Paradise season 2 plot

Martha and Humphrey kiss on a Saint Marie beach at the end of the first series (Image credit: BBC)

Well, with Humphrey and Martha now reunited following the emotional series finale we'd expect them to finally get married in the second series. And that opens up a huge number of Death in Paradise crossover possibilities. Could Camille Bordey (Sara Martins) even return to watch her old boss get hitched?

Meanwhile, the heart of the series will once again be in Shipton Abbott, with Humphrey, Esther and co solving more crimes. We wonder if season 2 will actually feature a murder? The makers were keen to avoid murders in the first series to make it different from Death in Paradise, but surely Humphrey must be desperate to get stuck into a good old juicy murder?

We'd imagine Esther's character will be developed more in the second series and we'd expect lots of exciting guest stars.

Beyond Paradise season 2 cast

Kris Marshall and Sally Bretton star again. Also in the cast are Zahra Ahmadi (The Bay, Tracey Ullman's Show, EastEnders) as DS Esther Williams, Dylan Llewellyn (Big Boys, Derry Girls) who will be playing PC Kelby Hartford and Felicity Montagu (This Time with Alan Partridge, Landscapers, Vanity Fair) playing office support civilian, Margo Martins.

Is there a trailer?

Sadly, not yet!